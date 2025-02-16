How to watch today's Texas vs LSU NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas versus LSU NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Think the road gets any smoother for Texas after a grueling stretch against ranked opponents? Think again. The third-ranked Longhorns gear up for yet another heavyweight showdown as they welcome No. 5 LSU on Sunday to wrap up a daunting four-game SEC slate.

Texas (25-2, 11-1) is fresh off a 67-49 triumph over No. 13 Kentucky, adding to an already impressive run that included victories over No. 24 Vanderbilt (87-66) and No. 2 South Carolina (66-62). Remarkably, Texas has only trailed for a mere 153 seconds across these three wins.

Meanwhile, LSU has been nearly unstoppable, dropping just one game all season. This marks the first showdown between these two programs since 2017, with LSU entering as the reigning national champions from two years ago.

Texas vs LSU: Date and tip-off time

The Longhorns and the Lady Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Sunday, February 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas vs LSU on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Longhorns and the Lady Tigers on:

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer has dubbed his towering frontcourt duo of Taylor Jones (6-foot-4) and Kyla Oldacre (6-foot-6) a "two-headed monster"—and for good reason. The dominant pair has combined for 22.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 69 blocks, and a blistering 62.8% field goal percentage this season. Jones reached a career milestone against South Carolina, hauling in her 1,000th rebound, and now sits just 11 points away from hitting 1,000 career points in a Texas jersey. Leading the charge offensively is Madison Booker, who tops the team with 16.6 points per game.

LSU Tigers news & key performers

The Tigers bring an offensive juggernaut to the table, ranking fourth nationally with 87.4 points per game. Flau’Jae Johnson (19.6 ppg) spearheads the scoring attack, with key contributions from Aneesah Morrow (18.2 ppg) and Mikaylah Williams (17.0 ppg).