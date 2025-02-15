How to watch today's Texas vs Kentucky NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas versus Kentucky NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

A high-stakes matchup in the SEC is set to take place on Saturday when No. 15 Kentucky (17-7, 6-5 SEC) takes on unranked Texas (15-10, 4-8 SEC).

Texas basketball suffered its third straight conference setback on Tuesday, falling 103-80 at home to top-ranked Alabama. With their NCAA Tournament hopes hanging by a thread, the Longhorns head into a pivotal showdown against No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday, desperately needing a marquee victory to bolster a resume that continues to take hits.

It's been a rough stretch for Texas, having dropped four of their last five matchups. A statement win over a ranked Wildcats squad could serve as a much-needed course correction. However, another stumble for Kentucky would further dent their own tournament aspirations, making this clash a high-stakes affair for both sides.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas vs Kentucky NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Texas vs Kentucky: Date and tip-off time

The Longhorns and the Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Saturday, February 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas vs Kentucky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Longhorns and Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Texas vs Kentucky play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

The Longhorns have been winning by an average margin of 9.7 points per game, holding a +241 scoring differential. Their offense ranks 75th in the country, putting up 78.6 points per game, while their defense sits at 89th, allowing 68.9 per outing.

If Texas hopes to turn its fortunes around, it'll need Tre Johnson to lead the way. The star guard is averaging 19.3 points per game, along with 2.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds. However, when his shot isn't falling, the Longhorns often struggle to find a reliable Plan B, making his performance a crucial factor in their success.

Kentucky Wildcats news & key performers

The Wildcats have been outpacing their competition by an average of 10.3 points per game, boasting a +245 scoring margin this season. They rank among the nation's most explosive offenses, pouring in 86.3 points per game (third in college basketball), but their defense has been a weak spot, conceding 76.0 points per contest (297th nationally).

Otega Oweh is the ultimate Swiss Army knife for Kentucky, leading the charge with 15.9 points per game while also contributing 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals. His all-around play has been instrumental in keeping the Wildcats competitive.