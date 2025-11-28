How to watch Texas Tech vs West Virginia NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The fifth-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-1) head to Morgantown on Saturday for a Big 12 clash with the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Texas Tech rolls into the weekend with a sparkling 10-1 record (7-1 in conference play), fresh off a dominant 48-9 dismantling of UCF. The Red Raiders have looked every bit the part of a title contender down the stretch.

West Virginia, meanwhile, has endured a far rockier road. The Mountaineers sit at 4-7 (2-6 Big 12) after a tough 25-23 setback against Arizona State in their most recent outing, a loss that summed up their up-and-down campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Tech vs West Virginia NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia: Date and kick-off time

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV.

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Milan Puskar Stadium Location Morgantown, WV

How to watch Texas Tech vs West Virginia on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Texas Tech vs West Virginia news & key players

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

Texas Tech’s offense runs through standout freshman quarterback Behren Morton, who has been nothing short of rock-solid this season. The young gunslinger has racked up 2,118 passing yards with 17 touchdowns against just four interceptions, showing poise well beyond his age. He leans heavily on a pair of veteran wideouts: senior Caleb Douglas, who has hauled in 48 passes for 696 yards and five scores, and fellow senior Reggie Virgil, who’s right behind him with 45 grabs for 561 yards and six touchdowns. On the ground, sophomore running back Cameron Dickey provides the punch, amassing 944 yards and finding the end zone 13 times on 168 carries.

West Virginia Mountaineers team news

For West Virginia, freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. has been the one steering the ship. Fox has thrown for 1,178 yards, tallying seven touchdowns while being picked off five times. His go-to target has been big-play sophomore Cam Vaughn, who leads the team with 33 receptions for 541 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Jeff Weimer offers another reliable option, contributing 306 yards and two scores on 15 catches. The Mountaineers’ rushing attack is powered by freshman Diore Hubbard, who has posted 335 yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries.