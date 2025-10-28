How to watch today's Texas State vs James Madison NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Texas State Bobcats will be hosting the James Madison Dukes in a high-voltage clash in San Marcos on Tuesday. The home team has won three games and lost the other four. They come into this fixture on the back of three losses against AR State, Troy, and Marshall. However, two of these were extremely narrow. The Bobcasts will try to overcome this situation and try to bounce back against the Dukes. The visitors are in scintillating form and sit atop SBC East with six wins and just one loss. They secured a dominant 63-27 win over Old Dominion in their previous outing and would want to continue the same against the Bobcats.

Texas State vs James Madison: Date and kick-off time

The Texas State vs James Madison game will be played on October 28 at the UFCU Stadium (Jim Wacker Field).

Date October 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 08:00 PM ET or 05:00 PM PT Venue UFCU Stadium (Jim Wacker Field) Location San Marcos, Texas

How to watch Texas State vs James Madison on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Texas State vs James Madison Team News

Texas State Team News

The Bobcats have some good news heading into this game. According to reports, their running back Torrance Burgess Jr is not listed on the latest injury report and can be available for this fixture. Tight end Blake Smith, who faced some issues earlier in October, is expected to return as well. No other new injuries have been reported as of now.

James Madison Team News

The Dukes might miss the services of running back Ayo Adeyi, as he has been listed as questionable for this game. His condition will be monitored before the game. The other running back, Jobi Malary, was out for four games due to injury but returned in the previous game. He is regaining fitness, and his involvement might be minimal against the Bobcats.