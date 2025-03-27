+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB Opening Day game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers will square off on Opening Day at Globe Life Field, with Garrett Crochet taking the mound for Boston and Nathan Eovaldi getting the start for Texas.

Boston wrapped up last season with a middling 81-81 record, finishing third in the AL East and trailing the division-winning Yankees by 13 games. The Red Sox also came up short in the Wild Card race, missing the playoffs by five games.

The Rangers, meanwhile, struggled to defend their 2023 World Series title, stumbling to a 78-84 finish. They dropped 12 more games than the previous year, landing in third place in the AL West, 10.5 games back of Houston and eight games outside the Wild Card picture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Rangers vs. the Boston Red Sox MLB Opening Day game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox MLB Opening Day game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: RSN, NESN, Victory+
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

Bally Sports Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Rangers will take on the Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Date

Thursday, March 27, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT

Venue

Globe Life Field

Location

Arlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Texas Rangers team news

Texas was active in the offseason, making key moves to reinforce its pitching staff. The Rangers retained Eovaldi and brought in Patrick Corbin (Nationals), Luis Curvelo (Mariners), Hoby Milner (Brewers), Chris Martin (Red Sox), Luke Jackson (Braves), Shawn Armstrong (Cubs), and Jacob Webb (Orioles) to deepen their bullpen.

They also added Joc Pederson (Diamondbacks) and Kyle Higashioka (Padres) to strengthen their lineup. However, they saw several notable departures, including Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) and Andrew Heaney (Pirates) from the rotation, as well as relievers Kirby Yates (Dodgers), José Leclerc (A’s), and Grant Wolfram (Brewers). Catcher Carson Kelly also left, signing with the Cubs.

Boston Red Sox team news

Boston made significant moves of its own, revamping its starting rotation by signing Walker Buehler (Dodgers) and Patrick Sandoval (Angels), while acquiring Crochet in a trade with the White Sox.

The bullpen also got a boost with the additions of Justin Wilson (Reds) and Aroldis Chapman (Pirates). The biggest splash on offense came with the signing of Alex Bregman (Astros), adding another potent bat to the lineup.

The Red Sox did see key departures, including outfielder Tyler O’Neill (Orioles), catcher Danny Jansen (Rays), and pitchers Nick Pivetta (Padres), Kenley Jansen (Angels), Chris Martin (Rangers), Lucas Sims (Nationals), and Justin Hagenman (Mets).

Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox series info & projected starting pitchers

Game 1

Date

Thursday, March 27

First-Pitch Time

4:05 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Rangers)

Nathan Eovaldi

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Garrett Crochet

TV Channel

RSN, NESN

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Friday, March 28

First-Pitch Time

8:05 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Rangers)

Jack Leiter

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Tanner Houck

TV Channel

CW33, NESN

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Saturday, March 29

First-Pitch Time

7:05 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Rangers)

Tyler Mahle

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Walker Buehler

TV Channel

RSN and NESN

Livestream

Fubo

Game 4

Date

Sunday, March 30

First-Pitch Time

2:35 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Rangers)

Jacob deGrom

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Richard Fitts

TV Channel

RSN and NESN

Livestream

Fubo

Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

Date

Winner

Score

15/08/24

Texas Rangers

9-7

14/08/24

Boston Red Sox

9-4

13/08/24

Boston Red Sox

5-4

05/08/24

Boston Red Sox

7-2

04/08/24

Texas Rangers

7-4

