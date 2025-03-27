How to watch Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers will square off on Opening Day at Globe Life Field, with Garrett Crochet taking the mound for Boston and Nathan Eovaldi getting the start for Texas.
Boston wrapped up last season with a middling 81-81 record, finishing third in the AL East and trailing the division-winning Yankees by 13 games. The Red Sox also came up short in the Wild Card race, missing the playoffs by five games.
The Rangers, meanwhile, struggled to defend their 2023 World Series title, stumbling to a 78-84 finish. They dropped 12 more games than the previous year, landing in third place in the AL West, 10.5 games back of Houston and eight games outside the Wild Card picture.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Rangers vs. the Boston Red Sox MLB Opening Day game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox MLB Opening Day game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: RSN, NESN, Victory+
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
Bally Sports Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Rangers will take on the Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Date
Thursday, March 27, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT
Venue
Globe Life Field
Location
Arlington, Texas
Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players
Texas Rangers team news
Texas was active in the offseason, making key moves to reinforce its pitching staff. The Rangers retained Eovaldi and brought in Patrick Corbin (Nationals), Luis Curvelo (Mariners), Hoby Milner (Brewers), Chris Martin (Red Sox), Luke Jackson (Braves), Shawn Armstrong (Cubs), and Jacob Webb (Orioles) to deepen their bullpen.
They also added Joc Pederson (Diamondbacks) and Kyle Higashioka (Padres) to strengthen their lineup. However, they saw several notable departures, including Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) and Andrew Heaney (Pirates) from the rotation, as well as relievers Kirby Yates (Dodgers), José Leclerc (A’s), and Grant Wolfram (Brewers). Catcher Carson Kelly also left, signing with the Cubs.
Boston Red Sox team news
Boston made significant moves of its own, revamping its starting rotation by signing Walker Buehler (Dodgers) and Patrick Sandoval (Angels), while acquiring Crochet in a trade with the White Sox.
The bullpen also got a boost with the additions of Justin Wilson (Reds) and Aroldis Chapman (Pirates). The biggest splash on offense came with the signing of Alex Bregman (Astros), adding another potent bat to the lineup.
The Red Sox did see key departures, including outfielder Tyler O’Neill (Orioles), catcher Danny Jansen (Rays), and pitchers Nick Pivetta (Padres), Kenley Jansen (Angels), Chris Martin (Rangers), Lucas Sims (Nationals), and Justin Hagenman (Mets).
Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox series info & projected starting pitchers
Game 1
Date
Thursday, March 27
First-Pitch Time
4:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Rangers)
Nathan Eovaldi
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Garrett Crochet
TV Channel
RSN, NESN
Livestream
Game 2
Date
Friday, March 28
First-Pitch Time
8:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Rangers)
Jack Leiter
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Tanner Houck
TV Channel
CW33, NESN
Livestream
Game 3
Date
Saturday, March 29
First-Pitch Time
7:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Rangers)
Tyler Mahle
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Walker Buehler
TV Channel
RSN and NESN
Livestream
Game 4
Date
Sunday, March 30
First-Pitch Time
2:35 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Rangers)
Jacob deGrom
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Richard Fitts
TV Channel
RSN and NESN
Livestream
Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
Date
Winner
Score
15/08/24
Texas Rangers
9-7
14/08/24
Boston Red Sox
9-4
13/08/24
Boston Red Sox
5-4
05/08/24
Boston Red Sox
7-2
04/08/24
Texas Rangers
7-4