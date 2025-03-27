How to watch Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB Opening Day game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers will square off on Opening Day at Globe Life Field, with Garrett Crochet taking the mound for Boston and Nathan Eovaldi getting the start for Texas.

Boston wrapped up last season with a middling 81-81 record, finishing third in the AL East and trailing the division-winning Yankees by 13 games. The Red Sox also came up short in the Wild Card race, missing the playoffs by five games.

The Rangers, meanwhile, struggled to defend their 2023 World Series title, stumbling to a 78-84 finish. They dropped 12 more games than the previous year, landing in third place in the AL West, 10.5 games back of Houston and eight games outside the Wild Card picture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Rangers vs. the Boston Red Sox MLB Opening Day game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox MLB Opening Day game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: RSN, NESN, Victory+

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Rangers will take on the Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Date Thursday, March 27, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT Venue Globe Life Field Location Arlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Texas Rangers team news

Texas was active in the offseason, making key moves to reinforce its pitching staff. The Rangers retained Eovaldi and brought in Patrick Corbin (Nationals), Luis Curvelo (Mariners), Hoby Milner (Brewers), Chris Martin (Red Sox), Luke Jackson (Braves), Shawn Armstrong (Cubs), and Jacob Webb (Orioles) to deepen their bullpen.

They also added Joc Pederson (Diamondbacks) and Kyle Higashioka (Padres) to strengthen their lineup. However, they saw several notable departures, including Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) and Andrew Heaney (Pirates) from the rotation, as well as relievers Kirby Yates (Dodgers), José Leclerc (A’s), and Grant Wolfram (Brewers). Catcher Carson Kelly also left, signing with the Cubs.

Boston Red Sox team news

Boston made significant moves of its own, revamping its starting rotation by signing Walker Buehler (Dodgers) and Patrick Sandoval (Angels), while acquiring Crochet in a trade with the White Sox.

The bullpen also got a boost with the additions of Justin Wilson (Reds) and Aroldis Chapman (Pirates). The biggest splash on offense came with the signing of Alex Bregman (Astros), adding another potent bat to the lineup.

The Red Sox did see key departures, including outfielder Tyler O’Neill (Orioles), catcher Danny Jansen (Rays), and pitchers Nick Pivetta (Padres), Kenley Jansen (Angels), Chris Martin (Rangers), Lucas Sims (Nationals), and Justin Hagenman (Mets).

Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox series info & projected starting pitchers

Game 1

Date Thursday, March 27 First-Pitch Time 4:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Rangers) Nathan Eovaldi Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Garrett Crochet TV Channel RSN, NESN Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Friday, March 28 First-Pitch Time 8:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Rangers) Jack Leiter Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Tanner Houck TV Channel CW33, NESN Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Saturday, March 29 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Rangers) Tyler Mahle Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Walker Buehler TV Channel RSN and NESN Livestream Fubo

Game 4

Date Sunday, March 30 First-Pitch Time 2:35 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Rangers) Jacob deGrom Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Richard Fitts TV Channel RSN and NESN Livestream Fubo

Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record