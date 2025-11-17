How to watch Tennessee vs Rice NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Rice (2-2, 0-0 American) heads into Monday night looking to spring a surprise when they travel to Food City Center for an 8:30 p.m. ET clash with No. 20 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC).

The Owls halted a two-game skid by knocking off East Texas A&M in their most recent outing, and they'll hope to ride that wave into their first road victory of the campaign.

Tennessee, meanwhile, has come out of the gates flying with three straight wins to open the season. The Volunteers will look to keep the ball rolling and stretch their unbeaten run to four when they take the floor on Monday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee vs Rice NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee vs Rice: Date and tip-off time

The Vols will face off against the Owls in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Monday, November 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue Food City Center Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee vs Rice on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Tennessee and Rice live on SEC Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Tennessee vs Rice team news & key performers

Tennessee Volunteers team news

On the other side, Tennessee has been playing at a blistering pace, pouring in 90 points per game while shooting a sharp 51.3% from the field and 37% from three. Nate Arment has emerged as the Volunteers’ go-to force, averaging 20 points and 8.7 rebounds, while J.P. Estrella mirrors that production with 17.3 points and 8.7 boards of his own.

Ja’Kobi Gillepsie has been the engine in the backcourt, tallying 16.3 points and a team-high 5.7 assists per game. On the defensive end, Tennessee has been suffocating, giving up just 61 points per outing while holding opponents to 35% shooting overall and 27% from long range.

In the injury department, Bishop Boswell remains questionable due to a foot issue as tip-off approaches.

Rice Owls team news

Rice comes into this matchup putting up 78 points per night, knocking down 44% of their shots from the field and an impressive 45% from deep. Trae Broadnax has been the heartbeat of the Owls’ offense so far, averaging 16.5 points and five boards per contest.

He's getting solid support from Nick Anderson, who chips in 13.5 points and 2.8 assists, while Jalen Smith adds 13.3 points and three assists to keep the backcourt humming. Defensively, Rice has been fairly steady, surrendering 62.5 points per game and allowing opponents to hit 44% from the floor but only 31% from beyond the arc.