How to watch today's Tennessee vs Ohio State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Ohio State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament marches into the second round on Sunday, setting up a high-stakes showdown between No. 4 Ohio State (26-6) and No. 5 Tennessee (23-9) with a Sweet 16 berth on the line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs. Ohio State NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee vs Ohio State: Date and tip-off time

The Lady Vols and the Buckeyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Tennessee vs Ohio State on TV and stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

Leading the charge for the Lady Vols is standout guard Talaysia Cooper, who entered the tournament averaging 16.7 points per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field. A second-team All-SEC selection, Cooper is also Tennessee's top defensive playmaker, leading the team with 3.1 steals per game while adding 0.7 blocks.

Ohio State Buckeyes news & key performers

A lingering question for the Buckeyes is the availability of freshman center Elsa Lemmila, who returned to practice on Saturday but remains uncertain to play after missing Friday's game against Montana State due to a lingering left foot injury that has hampered her since January. In her absence, graduate senior Eboni Walker stepped up, bringing tenacity on the glass despite lacking the size of Lemmilä or starting forward Ajae Petty. Walker made her presence felt with four offensive rebounds and a pair of assists, providing the kind of hustle Ohio State will need against a relentless Tennessee squad on the boards.

While the Lady Vols distribute minutes evenly—no player averages more than 25 per game—Cooper remains the focal point. The redshirt sophomore leads the team in scoring (16.8 PPG), rebounding (5.8 RPG), assists (3.2 APG), and steals (3.0 SPG), the latter ranking as the best mark in the SEC.

Containing Cooper will be a challenge, as few guards possess a defensive skill set that matches up well with her blend of size and athleticism. However, Ohio State may counter with Taylor Thierry, a semifinalist for National Defensive Player of the Year. The Buckeyes will likely lean on Thierry to help disrupt Cooper's rhythm in what promises to be a fierce, tightly contested battle.