How to watch today's Tennessee vs Alabama NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fifth-ranked Tennessee (23-5, 10-5 SEC) looks to extend its winning streak to four games when it welcomes sixth-ranked Alabama (23-5, 12-3 SEC) for a high-stakes rivalry clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Volunteers have won six of their last seven, most recently grinding out a 65-59 victory at LSU on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide are riding a wave of momentum after consecutive wins over then-No. 17 Kentucky and No. 24 Mississippi State, keeping them within striking distance of top-ranked Auburn in the SEC title race. Tennessee swept last season’s meetings with Alabama and has prevailed in the last three head-to-head encounters.

The Volunteers are peaking at the right time, bolstering their push for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Their defensive dominance remains their calling card, holding opponents to just 60.8 points per game. Perimeter shooting has also been a difference-maker in their three-game winning streak, with Tennessee knocking down 40% (28 of 70) of its three-point attempts in that span.

Alabama is coming off one of its most commanding performances of the season, dismantling No. 24 Mississippi State in a 111-73 rout. The Crimson Tide have won nine of their last 11 and are still in the hunt for an SEC regular-season title. Their up-tempo, high-powered offense—averaging a nation-best 91.5 points per game—will put Tennessee’s elite defense to the test.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee vs Alabama NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee vs Alabama: Date and tip-off time

The Volunteers and the Crimson Tide will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Thompson-Boling Arena Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee vs Alabama on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Vols and the Crimson Tide on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

Chaz Lanier is a major reason for the Vols' hot streak, as he drained a career-best 8-of-13 from beyond the arc in last Saturday's victory over then-No. 12 Texas A&M. He leads the team in scoring with 17.8 points per game, while floor general Zakai Zeigler contributes 13.6 points and 7.3 assists per contest. The Vols have been nearly invincible at home, winning 14 of their last 15 in Knoxville. They've also covered the spread in four of their last five meetings with Alabama.

Alabama Crimson Tide news & key performers

Leading the charge is Mark Sears, who averages 19 points and five assists per game while orchestrating Alabama’s attack. Former Auburn guard Aden Holloway and versatile forward Grant Nelson each contribute 12 points per contest, with Nelson also leading the team in rebounding (7.9 per game) and total blocks (36). Alabama has been reliable for bettors as well, covering in 12 of its last 17 games. The Tide have also been road warriors, boasting an 8-1 record in their last nine away games.