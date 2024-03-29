How to watch today's Tennessee vs. Creighton NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Creighton Bluejays NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The final game of the NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 tips off on Friday night, as the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (26-8) hit the court against the No. 3 seed Creighton Bluejays (25-9) to earn the right to advance to the Midwest Regional final.

Creighton kick-started the tournament with a comfy 17-point win over the No. 14-seed Akron, but needed double-overtime to knock off the No. 11-seed Oregon in the Round of 32.

Tennessee, meanwhile, have had a pretty straightforward path, sweeping aside the No. 15-seed St. Peter's by 34 points in the First Round, then narrowly defeated the No. 7-seed Texas by four points to reach the Sweet 16.

Whoever wins this tie advances to play on Sunday, March 31 in Detroit against either Purdue or Gonzaga.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Tennessee Volunteers vs. Creighton Bluejays NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Game.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Creighton Bluejays tip-off time & stadium

The Volunteers will face off against the Bluejays this Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Sweet 16 match is set at 10:09 p.m. ET/ 7:09 p.m. PT.

Date Friday, March 29, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:09 p.m. ET/ 7:09 p.m. PT Venue The Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch the Tennessee vs. Creighton NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Creighton Bluejays can watch the game live on TBS/truTV. The broadcasters for the game will be Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), and Evan Washburn (reporter).

To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service up front — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

Tennessee vs. Creighton Team News and Key Performers

Tennessee Volunteers Team News

The Tennessee Vols. have reached the Sweet 16 twice under head coach Rick Barnes, but failed to make it to the Elite Eight on both occasions. They annihilated St. Peter's in the First Round, getting 23 points from All-American Dalton Knecht. He also led in scoring the next round, finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds in the narrow win over Texas.

Knecht, who was the SEC Player of the Year in 2024, is likely to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft. The 6'6" senior guard is averaging 21.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG and is the best shooter on the team with 84 successful threes.

Junior center Jonas Aidoo is their big man on the inside, averaging 12.0 PPG and 7.6 RPG. Aidoo had 11 points against Texas, and 15 against St. Peter's. Zakai Zeigler is a tenacious 5'9" junior point guard, boasting 11.7 PPG to go with a team high 6.0 APG. He is an exceptional perimeter defender and the chief ballhandler for the Vols. Josiah-Jordan James is a strong 6'6" forward contributing 8.2 PPG and 6.5 RPG.

Creighton Bluejays Team News

The Creighton Bluejays just about managed to avoid an upset against the 11-seed Oregon Ducks last time out. Four players scored 18 or more points in the game: Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Steven Ashworth led the way with 21.

The Bluejays rely on three star players, one at each level of the floor. Inside they have 7'1" sophomore center Kalkbrenner, who is averaging 17.4 PPG and 7.6 RPG in his senior season. He has played well in the tourney, he had the big double-double against Oregon, while he also scooped 23 points in the first round against Akron.

On the flank is their top scorer, Baylor Schiereman, a 6'7" senior, leading the team with 18.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG and has the most made threes with 106. Their top player in the backcourt is 6'4" junior Trey Alexander, who is averaging 17.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and leads the team with 4.7 APG. Senior Ashworth proves one more shooting option to the lineup, getting 11.0 PPG.

Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools in men's basketball.