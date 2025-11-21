How to watch today's Temple vs Tulane NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Temple Owls will host the 24th-ranked Tulane Green Wave come Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in a highly anticipated encounter.

The Owls are not in a great run of form of late, as they suffered successive losses to Army (14-13) and East Carolina (45-14). Their offensive prowess was questionable in both outings, while their defensive solidity raised eyebrows in the latter. When they take to the field this weekend, they will aim to cause a setback to the Green Wave and earn their sixth win of the campaign. Their 2-3 home form might be a concern, but with grit and determination, they will try to turn the tide in their favor.

The Green Wave sit second in the AAC table, behind Navy. They have a brilliant 8-2 overall record and a 5-1 form in the conference. They are riding high on confidence after toppling the Florida Atlantic Owls (35-24) and Memphis (38-32) in their last two games. While they have a dominating 5-0 home record, their record on the road comprises three wins and two defeats. Nonetheless, they will be focused on chalkboarding a plan and continuing their winning run against the Temple Owls.

Temple vs Tulane: Date & kick-off time

The Temple vs Tulane game will be played on November 22 at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Date November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 03:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Temple vs Tulane on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN U

: ESPN U Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Temple vs Tulane Team News

Temple Team News

The Owls will be a bit worried, especially since they will be up against one of the best teams in the AAC. And to add fuel to the fire, they have a huge list of questionables for this game, which includes linebacker Aiden Britton, defensive tackle Jordan Thomas, offensive lineman Davray Venu, safety Dontae Pollard, tight end David Wise and wide receiver Tyler Stewart. They will miss the services of wide receivers Kaegan Chambers, Preston Everhart, JoJo Huntley and Kian Johnson, running backs Jordan Miller and Johnny Martin and safety Ihsim Smith-Marsette, which will pose an immense challenge to the think-tank to assemble a powerful offensive unit against Tulane.

Tulane Team News

Tulane have their own set of problems for this game. Key individuals like defensive end Gerrod Henderson, defensive back Dorion Jackson, running back Maurice Turner and wide receiver Garrett Mmahat are questionables, among other players. Tight end Ty Thompson (knee injury) and linebacker Dickson Agu are sidelined for this game.