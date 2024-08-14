How to watch today's Talleres vs River Plate Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate make the trip to Cordoba to face Talleres in the 2024 Copa Libertadores round of 16 first-leg tie at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday.

Both Argentine sides were unbeaten in the group stage, with River and Talleres finishing runners-up and atop groups B and H, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Talleres vs River Plate kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes

The Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and River Plate will be played at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, August 14, in the United States (US).

How to watch Talleres vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and River Plate will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Talleres team news

Midfielder Marcos Portillo is ruled out with a strain, while Ruben Botta remains a doubt on account of a muscle problem.

Federico Girotti will lead the attack from upfront, with Franco Moyano and Juan Portilla operating from the middle.

Talleres possible XI: Herrera; Vigo, Mantilla, J. Portillo, Navarro; Moyano, Portilla; Rodriguez, Barticciotto, Martinez; Girotti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blasquez, Herrera, Morales Defenders: Suarez, Mantilla, Catalan, Rodriguez, Vigo, Riveros, Navarro, Benavidez, Segovia Midfielders: Galarza, Botta, Moyano, Portilla, J. Portillo, Albarracin, Esquivel Forwards: Girotti, Bou, Depietri, Martinez, Ruiz Rodriguez, Romero, Sosa, Tarragona, Barticciotto, Palacios

River Plate team news

The visitors will be without the likes of Miguel Borja, Facundo Colidio, Pity Martinez and Agustin Sant'Anna through injuries.

River will feel the absence of Borja and Colido in attack, while Paraguayan forward Adam Bareiro will be supported by Pablo Solari, Franco Mastantuono and Man City loanee Claudio Echeverri in the final third.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Casco, Pezzella, P. Doaz, E. Doaz; Aliendro, Biafore; Solari, Mastantuono, Echeverri; Bareiro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Ledesma, Lavagnino, Beltran Defenders: Boselli, Funes Mori, Gattoni, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Carboni, P. Diaz, Casco, Bustos, Zabala, Pezzella Midfielders: Fonseca, Kranevitter, Meza, Lanzini, Echeverri, Villagra, Fernandez, Pena, Aliendro, Mastantuono, Simon Forwards: Bareiro, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Talleres and River Plate across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 2, 2024 Talleres 2-2 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina October 8, 2023 River Plate 1-0 Talleres Liga Profesional Argentina July 20, 2023 River Plate 0-1 Talleres Copa Argentina May 14, 2023 Talleres 2-1 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina September 24, 2022 River Plate 0-1 Talleres Liga Profesional Argentina

Useful links