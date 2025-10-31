How to watch today's Syracuse vs North Carolina NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Syracuse Orange will be up against the North Carolina Tar Heels on October 31, in a vital ACC showdown at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. Both the teams head into this fixture with losing streaks, which makes this tie even more crucial to both contingents.
Syracuse are yet to win a match in October, having lost against SMU, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech in their last three encounters. A win against North Carolina will uplift their morale and boost their confidence ahead of the tough challenges in November.
The last time the Tar Heels won a NCAAF game was back on September 14, when they dismantled Richmond 41-6. Ever since then, they have gone down to UCF, Clemson, and California, and suffered a loss by a slender margin against 15th seeded Virginia in their latest outing. A win against Syracuse stands crucial at this juncture for the team, and their aim will be return to winning ways, come Friday.
Syracuse vs North Carolina: Date and kick-off time
The Syracuse vs North Carolina game will be played on October 31 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
|Date
|October 31, 2025
|Kick-off Time
|07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT
|Venue
|JMA Wireless Dome
|Location
|Syracuse, New York
How to watch Syracuse vs North Carolina on TV & stream live online
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming Service: FuboTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Syracuse vs North Carolina Team News
Syracuse Team News
Wide receiver Darien Williams and cornerback Davien Kerr, who are key contributors to Syracuse, are questionable for this clash. Center Austin Collins in unavailable for this fixture too. On the other hand, wide receiver Tyshawn Russell (surgery) and defensive tackle Rashard Perry (torn bicep) are sidelined for the entire campaign. Quarterback Steve Angeli, linebacker Derek McDonald and defensive back Nate Prater are also out.
North Carolina Team News
North Carolina will continue to miss the services of cornerback Thaddeus Dixon due to injury. Players like quarterback Gio Lopez, and running backs Demon June and Benjamin Hall are expected to feature against Syracuse.