How to watch today's Syracuse vs North Carolina NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Syracuse Orange will be up against the North Carolina Tar Heels on October 31, in a vital ACC showdown at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. Both the teams head into this fixture with losing streaks, which makes this tie even more crucial to both contingents.

Syracuse are yet to win a match in October, having lost against SMU, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech in their last three encounters. A win against North Carolina will uplift their morale and boost their confidence ahead of the tough challenges in November.

The last time the Tar Heels won a NCAAF game was back on September 14, when they dismantled Richmond 41-6. Ever since then, they have gone down to UCF, Clemson, and California, and suffered a loss by a slender margin against 15th seeded Virginia in their latest outing. A win against Syracuse stands crucial at this juncture for the team, and their aim will be return to winning ways, come Friday.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Syracuse vs North Carolina: Date and kick-off time

The Syracuse vs North Carolina game will be played on October 31 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Date October 31, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT Venue JMA Wireless Dome Location Syracuse, New York

How to watch Syracuse vs North Carolina on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

In case you are unable to watch the game, you can use a VPN. In sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Syracuse vs North Carolina Team News

Syracuse Team News

Wide receiver Darien Williams and cornerback Davien Kerr, who are key contributors to Syracuse, are questionable for this clash. Center Austin Collins in unavailable for this fixture too. On the other hand, wide receiver Tyshawn Russell (surgery) and defensive tackle Rashard Perry (torn bicep) are sidelined for the entire campaign. Quarterback Steve Angeli, linebacker Derek McDonald and defensive back Nate Prater are also out.

North Carolina Team News

North Carolina will continue to miss the services of cornerback Thaddeus Dixon due to injury. Players like quarterback Gio Lopez, and running backs Demon June and Benjamin Hall are expected to feature against Syracuse.