How to watch today's Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Women's Big Bash League match: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

the Women's Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat

With only a single position separating the Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat in the standings, both teams are currently level on six points, with net run rate favoring the visiting Heat slightly.

Following their recent WBBL defeat to city rivals Sydney Thunder, the Sixers are left with an even 3-3 record after six games. With only four matches remaining in the regular season, each fixture becomes critical. Playing at home, the Sixers will be eager to secure a victory to strengthen their push for a playoff spot.

Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, are also fighting hard for a top-four finish, and their recent return to winning form is a positive boost for their campaign. The key question now is whether they can maintain that momentum and clinch another victory, especially in this crucial clash against a fellow playoff contender in the Sixers.

how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Women's Big Bash League match online - TV channels & live streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Streaming service: Fubo

In the United States (US), the match between Sixers and Heat will be available to watch on Willow TV. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which is currently offering a 7-day free-trial to new members.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Women's Big Bash League start time, weather conditions & pitch report

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Start time: 11:30 pm EDT/ 8:30 pm PT Venue: North Sydney Oval Location: Sydney, Australia

The Women's Big Bash League cricket match between Sydney and Brisbane will be played at North Sydney Oval in Sydney, Australia.

It will start at 11:30 pm EDT/ 8:30 pm PT on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, for fans in the US.

Weather Conditions: Dry with sunny intervals, moderate winds and temperatures of 19 Celsius.

Team news & squads

Sydney Sixers team news

For the Sydney Sixers, skipper Ellyse Perry leads a talented squad that hasn't yet fully met expectations. With several versatile all-rounders, they bring a varied and strong bowling lineup to the table.

Sophie Ecclestone, the left-arm orthodox bowler from England, will be crucial in this matchup. Although she struggled in her last outing, conceding heavily without a wicket, she previously delivered impressive performances, with figures of 3 for 18 and 2 for 22. Other key wicket-takers include Amelia Kerr and Ashleigh Gardner.

Kerr and Perry were outstanding with the bat in a 9-wicket victory over MLS, although they couldn’t quite capitalize on good starts in the following match. Gardner stepped up with a strong 49 off 36 in that game, offering the only substantial contribution. The Sixers’ batting lineup remains robust, with Alyssa Healy, Sarah Bryce, and Hollie Armitage adding depth and resilience. Given the Heat’s lackluster bowling, Perry should be confident in her batters’ ability to apply pressure.

Sydney Sixers possible XI: Ellyse Perry (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner, Hollie Armitage, Sarah Bryce, Maitlan Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Caoimhe Bray, Courtney Sippel, Lauren Cheatle

Brisbane Heat team news

The Brisbane Heat finally snapped their three-match losing streak, recovering from recent batting struggles that had cost them previous games. However, batting isn't the only area they need to address for the upcoming match.

The Heat's bowlers have also faltered, conceding scores of 167 and 170 in their last two outings while managing only five wickets. A stronger bowling effort will be crucial as they face some formidable T20 hitters.

Skipper Jess Jonassen will spearhead the Heat's bowling unit and is pivotal to delivering a commanding performance. Shikha Pandey, the experienced pacer from India, has been a valuable asset, often keeping her economy in check and providing timely breakthroughs—aside from her last game. Nicola Hancock is another dependable wicket-taker who can be counted on for regular strikes.

Much will depend on the top-order efforts of Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne to give Brisbane the edge. Jemimah Rodrigues has been in fine form, following up her recent strong innings, and will find support from Jonassen in the middle order.

Lower down, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, and Nadine de Klaark bring solid all-around capabilities and are known for their ability to score briskly. This lineup features depth, with several players capable of building a substantial total.

Brisbane Heat possible XI: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen (c), Charli Knott, Laura Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Lucy Hamilton, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Nicola Hancock.