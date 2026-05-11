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How to buy Switzerland vs Canada tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BC Place information & more

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G. Xhaka
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Here’s how you could see the likes of Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji, Alphonso Davies, and Jonathan David in World Cup action

Switzerland returns to the Pacific Coast for a pivotal showdown against Canada in what promises to be a decisive final Group B match in the World Cup 2026.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Switzerland vs Canada, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

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When is Switzerland vs Canada at the World Cup 2026?

Switzerland World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 13 2026

Qatar vs Switzerland

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Tickets

June 18 2026

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Tickets

June 24 2026

Switzerland vs Canada

BC Place, Vancouver

Tickets

Canada World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 12 2026

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

BMO Field, Toronto

Tickets

June 19 2026

Canada vs Qatar

BC Place, Vancouver

Tickets

June 24 2026

Switzerland vs Canada

BC Place, Vancouver

Tickets

How to buy Switzerland vs Canada tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Switzerland vs Canada tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Switzerland vs Canada match in Vancouver, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the co-host nation takes the field for a pivotal group stage encounter, demand is expected to be among the highest for any match played in the Great White North.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $450 to $600 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $450 – $850
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $900 – $1,500
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,800 – $3,800
  • Hospitality/VIP: $4,500+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Vancouver is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at BC Place Vancouver.

Everything you need to know about BC Place

The Vancouver venue, officially designated as BC Place Vancouver for the tournament, is the premier sports destination in Western Canada.

Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, the venue is world-renowned for its massive center-hung 4K video board - the second largest in North America - which hangs suspended above the field, ensuring every fan has a crystal-clear view of the replays and live action.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 54,000 seats.

Frequently asked questions

Since early sales phases and random draws have concluded, the best time to buy is now during the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If the official portal shows as sold out, monitor the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace. This is the primary platform where fans can safely exchange tickets; note that for matches in Canada, the resale platform remains the only secure way to obtain verified tickets from other supporters.

For a pivotal Group B encounter like Switzerland vs Canada at BC Place Vancouver, "Category 3" tickets are the most affordable official option. While face-value prices for group matches typically start lower, the significant demand for host-nation fixtures has seen entry-level prices on the secondary market start around $450 to $600.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. They are delivered exclusively via the official FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app. You will need to log in with the same email used for your purchase. Please note that screenshots or paper printouts will not be accepted at BC Place Vancouver; you must present the live ticket within the app on your smartphone, which will feature a dynamic barcode.

Yes. To ensure fair access, FIFA has implemented a limit of four tickets per household for any individual match. Additionally, fans are restricted to a maximum of 40 tickets total across the entire tournament.

FIFA operates an "All Sales Final" policy. If you are unable to obtain the necessary travel authorization or are denied entry into Canada, you are not entitled to a refund from FIFA. Most Swiss citizens traveling by air will require an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), which should be applied for well in advance. However, you can use the Official Resale Marketplace to sell your tickets to another fan, allowing you to recoup your costs if your travel plans fall through.

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