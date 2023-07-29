Sweden Women vs Italy Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Sweden and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news

Sweden and Italy will face each other in the second matchday of Group G at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Saturday at the Wellington Regional Stadium. The match is set to be a close affair, with both teams expected to create plenty of chances.

Fridolina Rolfo and Amanda Ilestedt scored the goals as Sweden beat South Africa 2-1 in their first game of the group. Italy had Cristiana Girelli on the scoresheet in their win over Argentina and they are now unbeaten in their last five games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sweden vs Italy kick-off time

Date: July 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 am EDT Venue: Wellington Regional Stadium

The game between Sweden and Italy will be played at the Wellington Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3:30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Sweden vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

The Sweden vs Italy fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, FOX, Sling TV and Telemundo in the United States. It can also be streamed live on Peacock. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sweden team news

Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson might consider retaining the same starting lineup that featured in the tournament's opening match against South Africa.

Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius will aim to score her first goal of the tournament, leading from the front.

Sweden predicted XI: Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldal, Rubensson; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Falk, Enblom Defenders: Andersson, Sembrant, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Rubensson Midfielders: Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Rytting Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough Forwards: Janogy, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfo

Italy team news

Having played for 82 minutes in Italy's tournament opener, 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni is likely to keep her place in the team.

Girelli's performance, which included scoring the winning goal against Argentina after coming on as a substitute, might earn her a spot in the starting lineup.

Italy predicted XI: Durante; Di Guglielmo, Linari, Salvai, Boattin; Guigliano, Greggi; Beccari, Dragoni, Bonansea; Giacinti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baldi, Durante, Giuliani Defenders: Bartoli, Boattin, Guglielmo, Lenzini, Linari, Orsi, Salvai Midfielders: Caruso, Cernoia, Dragoni, Giugliano, Greggi, Severini Forwards: Beccari, Bonansea, Cantore, Giacinti, Girelli, Glionna, Serturini

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2022 Sweden 1-1 Italy Algarve Cup October 2018 Italy 1-0 Sweden Friendly July 2017 Sweden 2-3 Italy Euros July 2013 Sweden 3-1 Italy Euros August 2009 Italy 0-2 Sweden Euros

