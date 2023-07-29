Sweden Women vs Italy Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Sweden and Italy will face each other in the second matchday of Group G at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Saturday at the Wellington Regional Stadium. The match is set to be a close affair, with both teams expected to create plenty of chances.
Fridolina Rolfo and Amanda Ilestedt scored the goals as Sweden beat South Africa 2-1 in their first game of the group. Italy had Cristiana Girelli on the scoresheet in their win over Argentina and they are now unbeaten in their last five games.
Sweden vs Italy kick-off time
|Date:
|July 29, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:30 am EDT
|Venue:
|Wellington Regional Stadium
The game between Sweden and Italy will be played at the Wellington Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3:30 am EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Sweden vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams
The Sweden vs Italy fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, FOX, Sling TV and Telemundo in the United States. It can also be streamed live on Peacock. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Sweden team news
Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson might consider retaining the same starting lineup that featured in the tournament's opening match against South Africa.
Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius will aim to score her first goal of the tournament, leading from the front.
Sweden predicted XI: Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldal, Rubensson; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Musovic, Falk, Enblom
|Defenders:
|Andersson, Sembrant, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Rubensson
|Midfielders:
|Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Rytting Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough
|Forwards:
|Janogy, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfo
Italy team news
Having played for 82 minutes in Italy's tournament opener, 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni is likely to keep her place in the team.
Girelli's performance, which included scoring the winning goal against Argentina after coming on as a substitute, might earn her a spot in the starting lineup.
Italy predicted XI: Durante; Di Guglielmo, Linari, Salvai, Boattin; Guigliano, Greggi; Beccari, Dragoni, Bonansea; Giacinti
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Baldi, Durante, Giuliani
|Defenders:
|Bartoli, Boattin, Guglielmo, Lenzini, Linari, Orsi, Salvai
|Midfielders:
|Caruso, Cernoia, Dragoni, Giugliano, Greggi, Severini
|Forwards:
|Beccari, Bonansea, Cantore, Giacinti, Girelli, Glionna, Serturini
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 2022
|Sweden 1-1 Italy
|Algarve Cup
|October 2018
|Italy 1-0 Sweden
|Friendly
|July 2017
|Sweden 2-3 Italy
|Euros
|July 2013
|Sweden 3-1 Italy
|Euros
|August 2009
|Italy 0-2 Sweden
|Euros