Sweden Women vs Italy Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Sweden and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news

Sweden and Italy will face each other in the second matchday of Group G at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Saturday at the Wellington Regional Stadium. The match is set to be a close affair, with both teams expected to create plenty of chances.

Fridolina Rolfo and Amanda Ilestedt scored the goals as Sweden beat South Africa 2-1 in their first game of the group. Italy had Cristiana Girelli on the scoresheet in their win over Argentina and they are now unbeaten in their last five games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sweden vs Italy kick-off time

Date:July 29, 2023
Kick-off time:3:30 am EDT
Venue:Wellington Regional Stadium

The game between Sweden and Italy will be played at the Wellington Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3:30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Sweden vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

The Sweden vs Italy fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, FOX, Sling TV and Telemundo in the United States. It can also be streamed live on Peacock. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sweden team news

Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson might consider retaining the same starting lineup that featured in the tournament's opening match against South Africa.

Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius will aim to score her first goal of the tournament, leading from the front.

Sweden predicted XI: Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldal, Rubensson; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Musovic, Falk, Enblom
Defenders:Andersson, Sembrant, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Rubensson
Midfielders:Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Rytting Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough
Forwards:Janogy, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfo

Italy team news

Having played for 82 minutes in Italy's tournament opener, 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni is likely to keep her place in the team.

Girelli's performance, which included scoring the winning goal against Argentina after coming on as a substitute, might earn her a spot in the starting lineup.

Italy predicted XI: Durante; Di Guglielmo, Linari, Salvai, Boattin; Guigliano, Greggi; Beccari, Dragoni, Bonansea; Giacinti

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Baldi, Durante, Giuliani
Defenders:Bartoli, Boattin, Guglielmo, Lenzini, Linari, Orsi, Salvai
Midfielders:Caruso, Cernoia, Dragoni, Giugliano, Greggi, Severini
Forwards:Beccari, Bonansea, Cantore, Giacinti, Girelli, Glionna, Serturini

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
February 2022Sweden 1-1 ItalyAlgarve Cup
October 2018Italy 1-0 SwedenFriendly
July 2017Sweden 2-3 ItalyEuros
July 2013Sweden 3-1 ItalyEuros
August 2009Italy 0-2 SwedenEuros

