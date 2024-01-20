Swansea City vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Swansea City and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Swansea will take on Southampton in the Championship at the Swansea Stadium on Saturday. The Saints are third in the league standings, 10 points behind league leaders Leicester City, whereas the hosts are down in 15th place.

Swansea have only lost one out of their last six games across all competitions and that should give them confidence for this one. However, that only defeat came against Southampton and that game ended 0-5, with Ryan Fraser grabbing a brace.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last 20 games across all competitions and will be extremely confident of extending that run. They have won six out of their last seven matches. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Swansea City vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 am EDT Venue: Swansea Stadium

The match will be played at the Swansea Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Swansea City vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform as well as on YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Swansea City team news

Swansea don't have any fresh injury concerns, so Williams might opt for the same Swansea XI that started the match against Birmingham.

Liam Walsh will continue to be unavailable due to a calf problem, and Harrison Ashby's return at right-back is pending assessment.

Swansea predicted XI: Rushworth; Darling, Wood, Humphreys, Tymon; Fulton, Grimes; Parker, Paterson, Cullen; Lowe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fisher, Rushworth, Broome Defenders: Humphreys, Darling, Tymon, Pederson, Ogbeta, Tjoe-A-On, Key, Naughton Midfielders: Abdulai, Patino, Grimes, Fulton, Cooper, Congreve, Paterson Forwards: Lowe, Yates, Cullen, Kukharevych

Southampton team news

Russel Martin may keep the Saints' starting lineup from the 4-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday intact.

Samuel Edozie is unlikely to make a comeback from injury until at least next week, and Joe Aribo is currently away representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Downes, S. Armstrong; A. Armstrong, Adams, Fraser.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Holgate, Stephens, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Alcaraz, Downes, Armstrong, Smallbone Forwards: Sulemana, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Adams, Armstrong, Mara

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/12/23 Southampton 5 - 0 Swansea City Championship 08/01/22 Swansea City 2 - 3 Southampton FA Cup 31/07/21 Swansea City 1 - 3 Southampton Friendly 09/05/18 Swansea City 0 - 1 Southampton Premier League 12/08/17 Southampton 0 - 0 Swansea City Premier League

