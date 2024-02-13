Swansea City vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Swansea City and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Swansea City will host Leeds United in a Championship fixture at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday. Leeds are third and 12 points behind league leaders Leicester City but will look to keep piling the pressure on the top two teams in the standings with wins in the bag.

A Crysencio Summerville brace helped Leeds register a solid 3-0 win against Rotherham United in their most recent outing. It was their third win in a row during what has been a run of eight wins in nine matches across all competitions.

After a run of five winless games, Swansea found a breath of fresh air with a 1-0 win over eighth-placed Hull City in their previous outing. They will be looking to build on that performance. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Swansea City vs Leeds United kick-off time

Date: February 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm ET Venue: Swansea Stadium

The match will be played at the Swansea Stadium. with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Swansea City vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The match will not be televised in the US, but live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Swansea City team news

Swansea are facing a right-back injury dilemma after experienced player Kyle Naughton had to leave the field in the final moments of the match against Hull. However, the team remains hopeful that the injury is not severe.

They will be hoping that the available players can deliver their best against strong favourites Leeds on Tuesday night.

Swansea predicted XI: Rushworth; Humphreys, Cabango, Wood, Tymon; Grimes, Fulton, Pereira, Paterson, Placheta; Cullen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fisher, Rushworth, Broome Defenders: Humphreys, Darling, Tymon, Pederson, Ogbeta, Tjoe-A-On, Key Midfielders: Abdulai, Patino, Grimes, Fulton, Cooper, Congreve, Paterson Forwards: Lowe, Yates, Cullen, Kukharevych

Leeds United team news

After joining Leeds from Burnley in the final moments of the January transfer window, Connor Roberts made his debut as a substitute against Rotherham. He will fancy his chances of a place in the starting lineup.

With Pascal Struijk facing injury issues, Ethan Ampadu is expected in central defense alongside Joe Rodon.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara, Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Shackleton, Roberts Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/11/23 Leeds United 3 - 1 Swansea City Championship 12/07/20 Swansea City 0 - 1 Leeds United Championship 31/08/19 Leeds United 0 - 1 Swansea City Championship 14/02/19 Leeds United 2 - 1 Swansea City Championship 22/08/18 Swansea City 2 - 2 Leeds United Championship

