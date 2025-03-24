How to watch today’s Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, including how to watch and team news.

The Phoenix Suns are scheduled to battle with the Milwaukee Bucks to start a highly anticipated NBA game on March 24, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Suns defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 123–112 behind an outstanding 42-point effort from Kevin Durant.

Phoenix makes 13.2 turnovers each game and has a solid 22–13 home record. They have a 16-6 record when they commit fewer turnovers compared to their opponents, showing their exceptional success at limiting errors.

Milwaukee, which has a 16–18 road record, averages 14.1 3-pointers per game and shoots 38.2% from outside the arc, which puts it in eighth place in the NBA. Damian Lillard helps the Bucks in 3-pointers made, averaging 3.4 per game at 37.6%.

The Bucks' defensive total of 112.1 points allowed per game is being surpassed by the Suns' 114.7 points per game. At the same time, Milwaukee's 3-point shooting percentage of 14.1 per game is somewhat higher than Phoenix's 14.0.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks in an electrifying NBA game on March 24, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona.

Date March 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Phoenix Suns team news

Kevin Durant has been averaging 3.1 3-pointers in his previous 10 games.

Devin Booker is making 45.8% from his shots and scoring 25.8 points every game for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Nick Richards Calf injury Day-to-Day SG, Grayson Allen Foot injury Day-to-Day

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 12 rebounds per game.

Gary Trent Jr. contributed with a total of 2.4 made 3-pointers over the past ten games.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Damian Lillard Groin injury Day-to-Day C, Jericho Sims Thumb injury Out

Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Bucks have a slim advantage over the Phoenix Suns, having won four of them. The Bucks' most recent victory, which was a high-scoring 140-129 triumph on March 17, 2024, demonstrated their offensive prowess. On the seventh of February 2024, the Suns answered with a convincing victory of 114-106, demonstrating their capacity to limit Milwaukee's scoring. The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a constant force to be reckoned with, and Phoenix will try to match up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who both score points. The Suns have demonstrated their ability to stay up, particularly at home, in which they have a winning record. Phoenix will want to maximize their offensive productivity and reduce turnovers, while Milwaukee will probably rely on their 3-point hitting and Giannis' all-around play in this competitive game. The Suns may have the advantage if Durant and Booker maintain their previous performance, but Milwaukee's recent success indicates that any team may win.

Date Results Mar 17, 2024 Bucks 140-129 Suns Feb 07, 2024 Suns 114-106 Bucks Mar 15, 2023 Bucks 116-104 Suns Feb 26, 2023 Bucks 104-101 Suns Mar 07, 2022 Bucks 132-122 Suns

