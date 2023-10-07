This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland will take on Middlesbrough in a Championship game at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sunderland are fourth in the league standings and have lost only one out of their last nine fixtures in the Championship. They have kept back-to-back cleansheets and will be confident of making it three league wins in a row.

Middlesbrough are on a five-game unbeaten run and have won their last four matches in a row. Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Lath scored as Saturday's visitors beat Cardiff City 2-0 in their most recent outing

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Date:Oct 7, 2023
Kick-off time:7.30am EDT
Venue:Stadium of Light

The EFL Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough will be played at the Stadium of Light.

It will kick off at 7.30am EDT on October 7, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Sunderland vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The game will be shown live on ESPN+. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Sunderland's Alex Pritchard has recently been added to the injury list and is expected to be sidelined until after the international break.

With no fresh injury concerns, the team is likely to stick with the same starting lineup that took the field against Watford in their last game.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Huggins, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume; Ba, Roberts, Neil, Bellingham, Clarke; Burstow

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Patterson, Bishop
Defenders:Ballard, Seelt, Batth, Triantis, Hume, Huggins, Rusyn
Midfielders:O'Nien, Neil, Ba, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Embleton, Clarke, Diamond, Roberts, Gooch
Forwards:Semedo, Mayenda, Bennette

Middlesbrough team news

Despite Middlesbrough's recent victory over Cardiff, Carrick would be contemplating potential changes to his starting lineup.

Darragh Lenihan and Jonny Howson will undergo fitness tests after dealing with illness, and the management of Matt Crooks' fitness has resulted in him being named among the substitutes against Cardiff.

Middlesbrough possible XI: Dieng; Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Engel; Howson, Hackney; Jones, Crooks, McGree; Lath

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dieng, Glover, J. Jones
Defenders:Fry, McNair, Lenihan, Van den Berg, Bangura, Engel, Coulson
Midfielders:O'Brien, Hackney, Barlaser, Howson, Greenwood, Crooks, McGree, I. Jones
Forwards:Forss, Latte Lath, Coburn, Rogers, Silvera, Gilbert

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
January 23, 2023Sunderland 2 - 0 MiddlesbroughChampionship
September 6, 2022Middlesbrough 1 - 0 SunderlandChampionship
February 24, 2018Sunderland 3 - 3 MiddlesbroughChampionship
January 6, 2018Middlesbrough 2 - 0 SunderlandFA Cup
November 5, 2017Middlesbrough 1 - 0 SunderlandChampionship

