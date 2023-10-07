Sunderland vs Middlesbrough: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Sunderland will take on Middlesbrough in a Championship game at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Sunderland are fourth in the league standings and have lost only one out of their last nine fixtures in the Championship. They have kept back-to-back cleansheets and will be confident of making it three league wins in a row.
Middlesbrough are on a five-game unbeaten run and have won their last four matches in a row. Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Lath scored as Saturday's visitors beat Cardiff City 2-0 in their most recent outing
Sunderland vs Middlesbrough kick-off time
|Date:
|Oct 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7.30am EDT
|Venue:
|Stadium of Light
How to watch Sunderland vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on ESPN+. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.
Team news & squads
Sunderland team news
Sunderland's Alex Pritchard has recently been added to the injury list and is expected to be sidelined until after the international break.
With no fresh injury concerns, the team is likely to stick with the same starting lineup that took the field against Watford in their last game.
Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Huggins, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume; Ba, Roberts, Neil, Bellingham, Clarke; Burstow
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patterson, Bishop
|Defenders:
|Ballard, Seelt, Batth, Triantis, Hume, Huggins, Rusyn
|Midfielders:
|O'Nien, Neil, Ba, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Embleton, Clarke, Diamond, Roberts, Gooch
|Forwards:
|Semedo, Mayenda, Bennette
Middlesbrough team news
Despite Middlesbrough's recent victory over Cardiff, Carrick would be contemplating potential changes to his starting lineup.
Darragh Lenihan and Jonny Howson will undergo fitness tests after dealing with illness, and the management of Matt Crooks' fitness has resulted in him being named among the substitutes against Cardiff.
Middlesbrough possible XI: Dieng; Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Engel; Howson, Hackney; Jones, Crooks, McGree; Lath
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dieng, Glover, J. Jones
|Defenders:
|Fry, McNair, Lenihan, Van den Berg, Bangura, Engel, Coulson
|Midfielders:
|O'Brien, Hackney, Barlaser, Howson, Greenwood, Crooks, McGree, I. Jones
|Forwards:
|Forss, Latte Lath, Coburn, Rogers, Silvera, Gilbert
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 23, 2023
|Sunderland 2 - 0 Middlesbrough
|Championship
|September 6, 2022
|Middlesbrough 1 - 0 Sunderland
|Championship
|February 24, 2018
|Sunderland 3 - 3 Middlesbrough
|Championship
|January 6, 2018
|Middlesbrough 2 - 0 Sunderland
|FA Cup
|November 5, 2017
|Middlesbrough 1 - 0 Sunderland
|Championship