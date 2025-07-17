Check out how you could watch Sunderland in live action this season

The North East is a hotbed of football fanaticism, and Sunderland supporters are licking their lips at the prospect of returning to the promised land, with Premier League tickets and matches with their arch rivals, Newcastle, once more. The Mackems have been pining for almost a decade about playing top-flight football again in the Premier League, ever since being demoted from the EPL at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Now, they are back in the big time, and the devoted droves will be clambering over themselves for match tickets for the forthcoming season. No need to start fretting, though. Let GOAL give you the full lowdown on how you could secure Sunderland seats for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Sunderland have suffered a number of heartbreaking end-of-season moments over the years, including being knocked out at the semi-final stage of the 2022/23 Championship playoffs. However, the Mackem masses were crying tears of joy at Wembley Stadium back in May, when Sunderland roared back from a goal down in the Playoff Final to beat Sheffield United, to seal their place in the Premier League. It capped off a momentous campaign for Regis Le Bris’ boys, who hadn’t dropped lower than 4th in the table all season long.

When Sunderland were last promoted to the Premier League back in 2007, a 10-year continuous spell in England’s most prestigious league ensued, and they’ll be hoping for another period of consolidation this time around. Fervent home support at the Stadium of Light will be a huge plus point for the Black Cats, and you could be there in person to help drive them on.

So, how can you get your hands on Sunderland tickets this season? Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing them play live during the 2025/26 campaign.

Upcoming Sunderland fixtures at the Stadium of Light

Below, you can find Sunderland’s upcoming home fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

How to buy Sunderland Premier League 2025/26 tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Sunderland games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

In theory, all general admission Sunderland tickets go on sale, as soon as the sales window opens, about one month before the fixture.

Unlike many clubs, Sunderland doesn’t operate a membership system that affects access to football tickets. So, most Sunderland tickets are general sale tickets, which is unusual for Premier League tickets, where almost all other teams sell out tickets to members before the general public can make a purchase.

However, if you’re trying to buy Sunderland tickets for the biggest fixtures, like against Newcastle or the top teams in the Premier League, you will need a purchase history to be able to buy a ticket.

While there isn’t an official membership ticket system in place, you can earn ‘Black Cat Points’ (BCP) by attending Sunderland’s away matches (excluding friendlies) and home cup ties. Due to the limited number of tickets available for some games, where demand outweighs supply, tickets will often be distributed on a BCP point basis, with priority being given to supporters with the highest number of points.

Keep an eye on the club's official ticket portal for updates on availability and pricing. While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Sunderland tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub or Ticombo as a way of securing themselves a seat, from as low as £95.

How much are Sunderland Premier League 2025/26 tickets?

The face value price of Sunderland tickets ranges from £26 to £42 for adults, if you buy them directly from the club’s box office.

The same seat may be priced differently from game to game, while the high demand for Sunderland tickets in general means most options could be sold out even before fans can take a look. The club assign matches to various price categories, ranging from Category A* games, which are the most expensive through to Category C matches which are the cheapest.

Naturally, face value Sunderland ticket prices also vary by age group and seating section across the East Stand, West Stand, Premier Concourse, and family zones.

Concession pricing applies to over-65s, under-22s, under-18s, and under-14s.

On resale sites, you can expect prices for tickets to range from £90, with these tickets having high demand and low availability, you'll want to snap them up quickly.

Sunderland season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at the Stadium of Light for every Sunderland home game in the Premier League during the 2025/26 season. It guarantees the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the thrilling league action. Fans can secure their 2025-26 package via the club’s online ticket platform.

Adult pricing started from £590 and rose to £780 for the more exclusive sections of the stadium.

With Sunderland back in the Premier League, there’s been an exceptional demand for season tickets, with more than 38,000 sold/renewed ahead of the upcoming campaign. Those still interested in purchasing season tickets must join the waiting list, and fans will be contacted if/when additional ones become available.

A range of seasonal premium experiences, which include guaranteed seats and other benefits such as complimentary food and drinks, are still available.

Executive Box & Founders packages may be sold out, but ‘76 Yards’ and ‘Banks on the Wear’ packages can still be purchased from £1380 and £9594 respectively.

Sunderland hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

For a luxury matchday experience at the Stadium of Light, you could invest in one of the club's numerous hospitality options. There is a range of packages to choose from to suit all tastes and wallets.

The Montgomery Suite experience is available from £155 per person. The package includes a pre-match stadium tour, a three-course buffet, premium seating in the West Stand and a spot at the Man of the Match presentation.

Extras include:

Table service, a matchday programme, a teamsheet and appearances from former Sunderland players.

Other options include the ‘Riverview Brasserie’, ‘The Business Lounge’, ‘Quinn's Sports Bar’ and the ‘Banks on the Wear’.

Executive Boxes are also available on matchdays from £1600.

With these hospitality packages, you don’t have to make your plans months in advance, as they can be booked at short notice if still available. It allows you to spring a last-minute surprise trip to the Stadium of Light for a luxury experience if you so wish.

Where to stay around the Stadium of Light

Visiting Sunderland for a match at the Stadium of Light? The stadium’s riverside location near the city centre means easy access from central and surrounding areas, with local shops, cafes, and transport links close by - ideal for football fans.

The city centre is a convenient base, offering plenty of dining, nightlife, and shopping, plus good metro connections across the region. It’s a short walk or ride to the stadium and suits visitors looking for both entertainment and practicality.

For a quieter stay, coastal areas like Roker and Seaburn provide sea views, beach walks, and a more relaxed pace, while still being within easy reach of the stadium by car or metro.

Hunting accommodation for Sunderland AFC fixtures? You can check out the city and its options with the map below, with options for every budget.

History of the Stadium of Light

The Stadium of Light is an all-seater football stadium in Sunderland. It's been the home ground of Sunderland AFC since it first opened in 1997. With a capacity of 49,000, the Stadium of Light is the 10th largest football stadium in England. Its simple design is apparently to allow for future redevelopments, which could raise capacity to 64,000. The stadium was named by chairman Bob Murray to reflect the coal mining heritage of the North East and the former Monkwearmouth Colliery site on which it stands.

As well as hosting Sunderland games, the Stadium of Light has staged Internationals for both the England men's and women's national teams. A crowd of 47,667 saw England beat Turkey 2-0 there in 2003, during the qualifying phase of Euro 2004. Aside from football, the stadium has played host to some of the world's biggest musical performers such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Oasis, Coldplay and Elton John.