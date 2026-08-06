Newcastle United tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
St James Park Newcastle United Getty Images
Book Newcastle United Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Newcastle United 2026/27 tickets: Premier League fixtures, prices & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Newcastle United
Premier League
Champions League

Here’s how you can purchase highly desirable tickets to see the Magpies in action

Newcastle enter 2026/27 under new head coach Matthias Jaissle, brought in after Eddie Howe's departure and a disappointing 12th-place finish last season. With no European football this term, the focus is on the Premier League. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at St James' Park.

Book Newcastle United Tickets Buy now

Newcastle United's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

Date & TimeFixtureVenueCompetitionTickets
Sun 23 Aug 2026, 16:30Newcastle United vs LiverpoolSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs BournemouthSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00Leeds United vs Newcastle UnitedElland Road (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 19 Sep 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs Hull CitySt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00Coventry City vs Newcastle UnitedCoventry Building Society Arena (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs Aston VillaSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00Crystal Palace vs Newcastle UnitedSelhurst Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 31 Oct 2026, 16:00Newcastle United vs EvertonSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00Fulham vs Newcastle UnitedCraven Cottage (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs ArsenalSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle UnitedAmerican Express Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00Newcastle United vs Manchester UnitedSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs Sunderland (Tyne-Wear Derby)St James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00Ipswich Town vs Newcastle UnitedPortman Road (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00Brentford vs Newcastle UnitedGtech Community Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs Manchester CitySt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00Newcastle United vs Nottingham ForestSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00Chelsea vs Newcastle UnitedStamford Bridge (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00Manchester United vs Newcastle UnitedOld Trafford (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs FulhamSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00Arsenal vs Newcastle UnitedEmirates Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove AlbionSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00Everton vs Newcastle UnitedHill Dickinson Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00Newcastle United vs ChelseaSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs Newcastle UnitedEtihad Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs BrentfordSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle UnitedThe City Ground (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00Bournemouth vs Newcastle UnitedVitality Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 20 Mar 2027, 16:00Newcastle United vs Leeds UnitedSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs Newcastle UnitedAnfield (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs Tottenham HotspurSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs Ipswich TownSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 1 May 2027, 15:00Sunderland vs Newcastle United (Tyne-Wear Derby)Stadium of Light (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs Coventry CitySt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00Aston Villa vs Newcastle UnitedVilla Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 23 May 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs Crystal PalaceSt James' Park (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00Hull City vs Newcastle UnitedMKM Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets

How to buy Newcastle United tickets?

Match day tickets never reach general sale, as demand exceeds supply after Mags members and season ticket holders claim their seats during priority windows. Club memberships are Mags+ (£47), Mags (£37), and Junior Mags (£20). Mags+ includes priority purchase, free pre-season friendly access, and a place on the season ticket waiting list criteria. Secondary sites such as StubHub offer an alternative if official channels sell out.

Book Newcastle United Tickets Buy now

How much are Newcastle United tickets?

Adult prices through the club range from £56 to £75 on a match-by-match basis, varying by opponent and seat location. The cheapest tickets are typically found in the family area, high on Level 7 in the Milburn Stand. Prices have risen 5% and 3.3% in consecutive recent seasons on the back of the club's improved form.

Club Friendlies
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW

Book Newcastle United Tickets Buy now

Everything you need to know about St James' Park

Newcastle's home since 1892, St James' Park holds 52,264, the 10th largest capacity in English football. It has hosted internationals at Euro 1996, events during the 2012 London Olympics, and matches at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and is confirmed as a host venue for Euro 2028.

The stadium's longer-term future is still undecided. Owners Public Investment Fund are weighing up expanding the current ground to around 65,000 or building an entirely new stadium nearby, potentially up to 70,000 seats, but no final decision has been made. In the meantime, the club has focused on incremental upgrades, including a PA system overhaul and new seating and food outlets.

Frequently asked questions

Due to high demand and the fact that season ticket holders and members bag most of the available seats, it is not that easy to get your hands on tickets for Newcastle United matches. That can lead some supporters to head to resale sites such as StubHub and Ticombo in their efforts to secure seats.

You can book a tour around St James' Park, with the ground offering some of the most varied options to look around Premier League stadia you can find. The club’s official site offers a multitude of tours, including the Classic Tour and the Rooftop Tour, in addition to offering private events and tours specifically tailored for those with Autism. To find out more and to see when these options run, visit the club’s website.

The best way to travel to St James' Park is by public transportation, with the city served by excellent rail links alongside the Tyne and Wear Metro. The St James’ Station stop on the latter is just a five-minute walk away from the ground and connects to both the Newcastle International Airport and the city centre. There are no reserved car parks near St James’ Park, but a park-and-ride service is operated from Newcastle Great Park and the Metrocentre.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google