Newcastle United tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Visit St James Park to watch the Magpies live this season

The Premier League season has entered its closing stages, with plenty still to play for near both the summit and the foot of the table. But if you still want to be a part of the action during these final few weeks, you can still pick up a ticket if you know where to look, and who better than Newcastle United?

The Magpies are the big success story of the season, battling for a top-four spot following their takeover and ready to push on against several of the top-flight’s long-established heavyweights in the fight to secure Champions League football next term.

Under Eddie Howe, they have been a formidable opponent, and with a Carabao Cup final appearance under their belt now, look every inch the side ready to compete for further silverware down the line.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see them during their run-in, as they look to achieve their aims in the last few matches? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing Newcastle play over the rest of the Premier League season.

Upcoming Newcastle tickets for sale and ticket prices

With the Premier League season almost at a close, there’s only a handful of games left to catch Newcastle play at St James' Park. Below, you can find their upcoming home fixtures and how much they’ll roughly cost.

Date Fixture Price Thu May 18 Brighton and Hove Albion £32.00-£70.00 Mon May 22 Tottenham Hotspur £32.00-£70.00

Newcastle matches at St James' Park

A sleeping giant of English football with a fascinating history, it has been many years since Newcastle United could lay claim to the top titles of the game.

But since the inception of the Premier League, no other side has perhaps quite encapsulated the highs and lows of football like them, having strayed from European nights to the Championship and now back to the brink of continental action once again.

The takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has undoubtedly helped line the coffers for bigger transfers to come, but what has helped them perform this season has been the nous of Eddie Howe, arguably the club’s best manager since the late Bobby Robson.

With a squad that mixes workhorse experience with a sprinkle of stardust and reliable old faces, he has crafted a team that has dazzled the top-flight this season and now sits on the cusp of a worthy top-four finish, a result that would bring bedlam to St James’ Park if their 6-1 rout against Tottenham on Tyneside the other week is any indicator.

Newcastle tickets & prices

With a variety of tickets to choose from at St James' Park, here are the types you can get, from season tickets, to individual matchday tickets, to hospitality options.

Newcastle season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

A Newcastle season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at St James' Park during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

However, those hoping to purchase a season ticket for the first time are unlikely to be successful due to demand. Details are yet to be fully confirmed for the 2023-24 season, though it can be anticipated there will be a waiting list system.

Newcastle matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

There are a range of categories and prices available for Newcastle matchday tickets at St James' Park, ranging from two-figure prices for both adults and concessions. Below, you can find a breakdown of the varying prices available.

Please note that Newcastle categorise their matches according to demand and status. As such, ticket prices can vary dependent on opponent. We have listed the prices for Category AA fixtures - the top-of-the-line games the club play.

Tier Stand Adult Over 65 Junior Y-Adult 1 Platinum Club £70.00 £58.00 £38.00 £38.00 2 Category 2 £43.00 £36.00 £23.00 £25.00 3 Category 3 £43.00 £36.00 £23.00 £25.00 4 Family Stand £32.00 £26.00 £17.00 £17.00

Newcastle hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

For a luxury match-day experience at St James' Park, why not step up and enjoy one of the club's hospitality options?

With a range of packages to choose from, including semi-formal hospitality suite options and private executive boxes, there’s something to cater for each and every need.

To find the best deals on Newcastle's hospitality packages, TravelZoo offer a wide range of promotions for fans to make the most out of their match-day experience. TravelZoo source the top deals, no matter what experience you are looking for, thanks to their partnerships with over 5,000 top travel suppliers.

Special offers and discounts: promotions, group rates, and deals

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Newcastle tickets, with prices typically set at the start of the season for fixtures across domestic competition.

Children and young adults will pay less than full price however in certain areas, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

Newcastle Ticket Pricing and Seating

There are multiple tiers to the pricing structure at St James' Park for Newcastle matches, and it is important to know the variety available.

If you are attending with family or younger members, it is worth keeping in mind that there will be concession prices available for certain ticket-holders, which may play a part in deciding which stand is right for you.

Below, you can see a stadium map of St James' Park and the varied sections you can select.

Remember, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of both your seating preferences with your budget.

Important considerations for buying Newcastle tickets: Authenticity, Availability, and Terms

When it comes to purchasing tickets to watch Newcastle at St James' Park, it is important to remember there are multiple channels, though some are more efficient than others.

The easiest way to obtain tickets is from the official Newcastle website. However, second-hand tickets will be available on the resale market like StubHub, and on rare occasions, you may be able to purchase them from an official vendor in-person, such as at a club shop.

Can I buy Newcastle tickets without a membership?

You do not have to be a member in order to buy Newcastle United tickets. However, members are given priority booking for fixtures, often selling out matches before remaining tickets can make it to general sale.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options through those for juniors. Each comes with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

Membership details are yet to be revealed for the 2023-24 season, but below are the prices for the 2022-23 campaign:

Adult

Adult: £35

Junior

Magpie: £20

Newcastle hospitality tickets & packages

A range of hospitality options and VIP packages await fans at St James' Park, with plenty to choose from to make your trip a luxurious matchday experience.

Options start with varied hospitality lounge experiences, including the Magpie Club, where you get a birds-eye view of pre-match festivities as you tuck into a three-course meal before post-match analysis with a club legend.

For something truly special, the Sir Bobby Robson Suite option marries fine dining and a seat in the Directors’ Box, all while paying tribute to a Magpies great, while there are also executive boxes for those who wish for a more intimate, private experience.

When do Newcastle hospitality tickets go on sale?

Though it varies package-to-package, Newcastle hospitality options for St James' Park can be browsed as early as the general on-sale for tickets to club members, or even close to the confirmation of the season’s fixture list.

You don’t have to make your plans months in advance too. Hospitality options for Newcastle can be booked at short notice if still available, allowing you to spring a last-minute surprise trip to St James' Park for a luxury experience.

Remember however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the club’s hospitality website and know what your individual options are.

FAQs

How can I buy Newcastle season tickets?

Right now, season tickets for Newcastle United’s 2023-24 season are yet to go on sale.

However, it is expected once they do, they may yet be subjected to a waiting list approach due to the spike in demand following a successful campaign on the field.

You can sign up to the club’s waiting list when it goes live, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

How can I buy Newcastle away tickets

Away tickets are available through the club website, though they will be offered to season ticket holders and members on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

How hard is it to get Newcastle United football match tickets?

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Newcastle United matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as stubhub.co.uk in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Newcastle matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

How do I buy cheap Newcastle United tickets?

The best way to buy cheap Newcastle tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of St James' Park.

Second-hand resale sites such as stubhub.com may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get.

Be aware however that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

What is the best way to travel to St James' Park?

The best way to travel to St James' Park is by public transportation, with the city served by excellent rail links alongside the Tyne and Wear Metro.

The St James’ Station stop on the latter is just a five-minute walk away from the ground, and connects to both the Newcastle International Airport and the city centre.

There are no reserved car parks near St James’ Park, but a park-and-ride service is operated from Newcastle Great Park and the MetroCentre.

Where can I stay around St James' Park?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around St James' Park and across the Newcastle area and wider Tyneside region.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

Can I book a tour for St James' Park?

You can book a tour around St James' Park, with the ground offering some of the most varied options to look around Premier League stadia you can find.

The club’s official website offers a multitude of tours, including the Classic Tour and the Rooftop Tour, in addition to offering private events and tours specifically tailored for those with Autism.

To find out more and to see when these options run, visit the club’s website.