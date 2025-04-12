How to watch Texas Stars vs Chicago Wolves AHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the AHL matchup between the Texas Stars and the Chicago Wolves, including how to watch and team news.

The Texas Stars are set to face off against the Chicago Wolves to open a high-voltage AHL game on April 13, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

These two teams developed a strong rivalry throughout the years. In the all-time series, the Stars currently have a little advantage. Texas defeated them 5–2 in their previous meeting on the 24th of March, 2025, putting them ahead in terms of recent victories and goals scored. The Stars have been a little more consistent offensively in their last few games, outperforming the Wolves overall.

Both sides are almost in the same shape going into this match. The Wolves have gone 5-5 in their previous ten games, scoring 26 goals and allowing 35. The Stars, on the other hand, have a 5–5 record during the same time period but have been more balanced, achieving and giving up 26 goals.

Regarding the overall performance of the season, the Wolves have won 35 of their 67 games, while the Stars have won 40 of their 68 games.

Texas Stars vs Chicago Wolves: Date and puck-drop time

The Texas Stars will meet the Chicago Wolves in a thrilling AHL game on April 13, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Date April 13, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Allstate Arena Location Rosemont, Illinois.

How to watch Texas Stars vs Chicago Wolves on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Texas Stars vs Chicago Wolves team news

Texas Stars team news

The Stars enter this game with a 5–5 record throughout their last 10 games. On March 24, they defeated the Wolves 5–2, showing their ability to create scoring opportunities.

The offense has been greatly aided by players like Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven, particularly during the transition.

The team, with 40 victories in 68 games, comes into this game with a determined attitude and the opportunity to secure their postseason spot.

Chicago Wolves team news

The Chicago Wolves maintained a balanced 5–5 record going into this game. They have given up a total of 3.5 goals each game.

With players such as Ryan Suzuki, who recently recorded 3 assists in a 4–3 win against the Grand Rapids Griffins on the second of April, spearheading the charge, the team has shown offensive strength.

Additionally, emerging players like Justin Robidas and Bradly Nadeau have made important contributions, each scoring in the same match. The Wolves are competitive throughout the Central Division with a 35-win season record in 67 games.

Texas Stars and Chicago Wolves head-to-head record

The Texas Stars have shown a significant advantage over the Chicago Wolves in their most recent meetings. The Stars have won four of their previous five games, displaying a strong attack and excellent defense. They demonstrated their defensive ability by achieving shutout victories on the 22nd of March (3–0) and the 3rd of March (4–0). During this time, the Wolves only secured one victory, a 4-0 triumph on March 10, demonstrating their potential when competing at their best. The Wolves will try to use their prior success to equalize the series as they get ready for their match on April 13, while the Stars will want to maintain their domination. Which team can take advantage of scoring opportunities and keep up defensive discipline will probably determine the outcome.

Date Results Mar 24, 2025 Stars 5-2 Wolves Mar 22, 2025 Stars 3-0 Wolves Mar 10, 2025 Wolves 4-0 Stars Mar 03, 2025 Stars 4-0 Wolves Mar 02, 2025 Stars 4-3 Wolves

