How to watch Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Dallas Stars and the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Dallas Stars are ready to host the Pittsburgh Penguins to begin a high-voltage NHL battle on April 5, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Dallas has the league's best penalty killing rate at 84.9%, which is significantly higher than Pittsburgh's 77.8%, which ranks 17th.

The Penguins' power play is superior, though, as they convert at a rate of 24.6%, which is placed ninth in the league, as opposed to the Stars' 22.1%, which is placed fourteenth across the league.

Pittsburgh is slightly stronger at 52.7% (5th) compared to Dallas at 52.1% (7th), thus, face-offs should also be fiercely contested.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in an electrifying NHL game on April 5, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date April 5, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Dallas Stars team news

For the Stars, Jake Oettinger has been recording a strong 36-15-3 record with two shutouts, a .912 save percentage, and a 2.45 GAA.

Casey DeSmith has been finishing 14-6-1 with two shutouts, a .922 SV%, and a stellar 2.30 GAA.

Jason Robertson has 77 points on 44 assists and 33 goals.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jamie Benn Undisclosed Out Miro Heiskanen Knee injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Alex Nedeljkovic has a 13–14-5 record, a 3.19 GAA, a .892 save percentage, and one shutout.

For the Penguins, Tristan Jarry has a record of 13-11-6 with a .889 SV%, a 3.27 GAA, and a shutout.

Sidney Crosby has amassed 82 points, 55 assists, and 27 goals.

Pittsburgh Penguins injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Evgeni Malkin Upper body injury Day-to-Day Pierre-Olivier Joseph Upper body injury Out

Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars have definitely had the better of the Pittsburgh Penguins in their previous five matches, winning four of them, including a resounding 7-1 triumph on November 12, 2024. In all four of those victories, the Stars have kept Pittsburgh's offense to two goals or fewer. With Dallas displaying great recent success against the Penguins and coupling that with their great penalty kill and consistent goaltending from Jake Oettinger, they seem prepared to extend their success. The Penguins' sole victory, nevertheless, came in a close 2-1 victory in December 2022, demonstrating that they may compete if they can strengthen their defense and rely on players like Sidney Crosby. However, going into this game, momentum and recent performance point to the Stars.

Date Results Nov 12, 2024 Stars 7-1 Penguins Mar 23, 2024 Stars 4-2 Penguins Oct 25, 2023 Stars 4-1 Penguins Mar 24, 2023 Stars 3-2 Penguins Dec 13, 2022 Penguins 2-1 Stars

More NHL news and coverage