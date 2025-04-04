This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Dallas Stars v Pittsburgh PenguinsGetty Images Sport
Stream live today on FuboWatch live on SlingTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NHL game between the Dallas Stars and the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Dallas Stars are ready to host the Pittsburgh Penguins to begin a high-voltage NHL battle on April 5, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Dallas has the league's best penalty killing rate at 84.9%, which is significantly higher than Pittsburgh's 77.8%, which ranks 17th.

The Penguins' power play is superior, though, as they convert at a rate of 24.6%, which is placed ninth in the league, as opposed to the Stars' 22.1%, which is placed fourteenth across the league.

Pittsburgh is slightly stronger at 52.7% (5th) compared to Dallas at 52.1% (7th), thus, face-offs should also be fiercely contested.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in an electrifying NHL game on April 5, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date

April 5, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT

Venue

American Airlines

Location

Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Dallas Stars team news

For the Stars, Jake Oettinger has been recording a strong 36-15-3 record with two shutouts, a .912 save percentage, and a 2.45 GAA.

Casey DeSmith has been finishing 14-6-1 with two shutouts, a .922 SV%, and a stellar 2.30 GAA.

Jason Robertson has 77 points on 44 assists and 33 goals.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Jamie Benn

Undisclosed

Out

Miro Heiskanen

Knee injury

Out

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Alex Nedeljkovic has a 13–14-5 record, a 3.19 GAA, a .892 save percentage, and one shutout.

For the Penguins, Tristan Jarry has a record of 13-11-6 with a .889 SV%, a 3.27 GAA, and a shutout.

Sidney Crosby has amassed 82 points, 55 assists, and 27 goals.

Pittsburgh Penguins injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Evgeni Malkin

Upper body injury

Day-to-Day

Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Upper body injury

Out

Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars have definitely had the better of the Pittsburgh Penguins in their previous five matches, winning four of them, including a resounding 7-1 triumph on November 12, 2024. In all four of those victories, the Stars have kept Pittsburgh's offense to two goals or fewer. With Dallas displaying great recent success against the Penguins and coupling that with their great penalty kill and consistent goaltending from Jake Oettinger, they seem prepared to extend their success. The Penguins' sole victory, nevertheless, came in a close 2-1 victory in December 2022, demonstrating that they may compete if they can strengthen their defense and rely on players like Sidney Crosby. However, going into this game, momentum and recent performance point to the Stars.

Date

Results

Nov 12, 2024

Stars 7-1 Penguins

Mar 23, 2024

Stars 4-2 Penguins

Oct 25, 2023

Stars 4-1 Penguins

Mar 24, 2023

Stars 3-2 Penguins

Dec 13, 2022

Penguins 2-1 Stars

More NHL news and coverage

Advertisement