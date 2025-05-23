How to watch today’s Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Dallas Stars are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers to begin the highly anticipated Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 23, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Dallas Stars defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-3, giving them a 1-0 series lead.

The Edmonton Oilers are ranked in the 5th spot among playoff teams with a power play of 25.9% and a penalty kill of 62.2% (15th).

Dallas' special teams have the second-best power play (34.9%) with penalty kill (84.8%) in the league.

The Stars have a 51.7% (4th) win rate in the face-off circle, whereas the Oilers have a 49.2% (11th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in a pivotal NHL game on May 23, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date May 23, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has a 9-5 save, a .917 save percentage, and a 2.51 goals-against average.

Jason Robertson has scored 35 goals, including nine on the power play, and put 211 shots on goal.

Matt Duchene leads his team in points with 82, 30 goals, and 52 assists.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nils Lundkvist Upper body injury Out for Season

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has a 2-4 record, a .872 save percentage, a 3.39 goals-against average, and two shutouts.

Leon Draisaitl has 106 points this season, including 54 assists and 52 goals.

Connor McDavid averages 23:41 of ice time per game and has three goals and sixteen assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Calvin Pickard Undisclosed Out Mattias Ekholm Undisclosed Out

Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars are confident heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, having won three of their last five encounters against the Edmonton Oilers, with a dominating 6-3 victory in Game 1 on May 22, 2025. With Dallas outperforming Edmonton in these five meetings, their recent success points to a steady advantage. The Oilers have struggled offensively and in shorthanded situations, but the Stars have a big advantage thanks to their superb special teams play, especially their excellent power play and penalty kill. Edmonton has struggled to limit Dallas's scoring depth and goaltender steadiness, despite their narrow 5-4 victory in March. Unless the Oilers improve defensively and manage to throw off Dallas' flow, the Stars might take a decisive 2-0 series lead if the trend continues.

Date Results May 22, 2025 Stars 6-3 Oilers Mar 27, 2025 Stars 4-3 Oilers Mar 09, 2025 Oilers 5-4 Stars Oct 20, 2024 Stars 4-1 Oilers Jun 03, 2024 Oilers 2-1 Stars

More NHL news and coverage