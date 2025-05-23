How to watch today’s Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Stars are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers to begin the highly anticipated Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 23, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Dallas Stars defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-3, giving them a 1-0 series lead.
The Edmonton Oilers are ranked in the 5th spot among playoff teams with a power play of 25.9% and a penalty kill of 62.2% (15th).
Dallas' special teams have the second-best power play (34.9%) with penalty kill (84.8%) in the league.
The Stars have a 51.7% (4th) win rate in the face-off circle, whereas the Oilers have a 49.2% (11th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.
Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time
The Dallas Stars will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in a pivotal NHL game on May 23, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Date
May 23, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue
American Airlines Center
Location
Dallas, Texas
How to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers team news
Dallas Stars team news
Jake Oettinger has a 9-5 save, a .917 save percentage, and a 2.51 goals-against average.
Jason Robertson has scored 35 goals, including nine on the power play, and put 211 shots on goal.
Matt Duchene leads his team in points with 82, 30 goals, and 52 assists.
Dallas Stars injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Nils Lundkvist
Upper body injury
Out for Season
Edmonton Oilers team news
Stuart Skinner has a 2-4 record, a .872 save percentage, a 3.39 goals-against average, and two shutouts.
Leon Draisaitl has 106 points this season, including 54 assists and 52 goals.
Connor McDavid averages 23:41 of ice time per game and has three goals and sixteen assists.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Calvin Pickard
Undisclosed
Out
Mattias Ekholm
Undisclosed
Out
Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
The Dallas Stars are confident heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, having won three of their last five encounters against the Edmonton Oilers, with a dominating 6-3 victory in Game 1 on May 22, 2025. With Dallas outperforming Edmonton in these five meetings, their recent success points to a steady advantage. The Oilers have struggled offensively and in shorthanded situations, but the Stars have a big advantage thanks to their superb special teams play, especially their excellent power play and penalty kill. Edmonton has struggled to limit Dallas's scoring depth and goaltender steadiness, despite their narrow 5-4 victory in March. Unless the Oilers improve defensively and manage to throw off Dallas' flow, the Stars might take a decisive 2-0 series lead if the trend continues.
Date
Results
May 22, 2025
Stars 6-3 Oilers
Mar 27, 2025
Stars 4-3 Oilers
Mar 09, 2025
Oilers 5-4 Stars
Oct 20, 2024
Stars 4-1 Oilers
Jun 03, 2024
Oilers 2-1 Stars