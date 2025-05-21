How to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers will meet in the Western Division Final for their second straight season on May 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in a seven-game Stanley Cup Final last year after defeating the Stars in six games. Both teams are now eager to try for the Cup again.

The Stars, who lost in a six-game series to the Oilers the previous season and the Vegas Golden Knights last year, are making their third consecutive trip to the conference final. Whereas Edmonton, however, has demonstrated its stability as a strong competitor in the West by reaching this round in three of the previous four seasons.

The Oilers, the third seed across the Pacific Division, defeated the Golden Knights 1-0 during overtime in Game 5 to get to this stage. However, the Stars, second seed across the Central Division, also advanced through overtime, defeating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 during Game 6. The Stars had the advantage over Edmonton throughout the regular season, winning two of the three meetings.

The Dallas Stars have a special teams advantage, with a 30.8% power play rate of success (3rd) and a remarkable 86% penalty kill (3rd). The Oilers, in contrast, have a little lower power play percentage (25 percent; sixth place) and have had trouble with the penalty kill (66.7%; 14th place).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will take on the Edmonton Oilers in an exciting NHL game on May 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date May 21, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has a 2.47 goals-against average, a solid.919 save percentage, and an 8-5 playoff record.

Jason Robertson took 211 shots and scored 35 goals during the regular season, with nine on the power play.

Matt Duchene has been scoring 82 points with 52 assists and 30 goals.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nils Lundkvist Upper body injury Out for Season

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has a .884 save percentage, a 3.05 goals-against average, two shutouts, and a 2-3 playoff record.

Leon Draisaitl scored 52 goals and provided 54 assists for a total of 106 points during the regular season.

Connor McDavid has averaged 23:46 minutes of ice time per game during the playoffs, contributing 14 assists and 3 goals.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Calvin Pickard Undisclosed Day-to-Day Mattias Ekholm Undisclosed Out

Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers have battled in a closely contested series in their last five head-to-head meetings, with the Oilers winning three of them, including back-to-back wins in the Western Conference Final last season. But the Stars had won two of the last regular-season encounters, including a resounding 4-1 victory in October and a 4-3 victory on March 27, 2025. Although the Oilers' prior postseason performance against the Stars implies they remain a serious threat, this suggests the momentum may be moving slightly in Dallas' favor going into Game 1. With both sides seeking to set the tone at the start of the series and drawing from recent experiences, expect a close, high-intensity duel.

Date Results Mar 27, 2025 Stars 4-3 Oilers Mar 09, 2025 Oilers 5-4 Stars Oct 20, 2024 Stars 4-1 Oilers Jun 03, 2024 Oilers 2-1 Stars Jun 01, 2024 Oilers 3-1 Stars

