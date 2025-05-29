How to watch today’s Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Stars are set to host the Edmonton Oilers to begin the highly anticipated Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on May 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. With a 3-1 series lead, the Edmonton Oilers won their most recent encounter 4-1.

The Stars are 50-26-6 overall and have a solid home record of 35-12-3. With a 19-7-4 record in games settled by a single goal, they have shown reliability in close games.

The Oilers have a 48-29-5 record overall, with a 28-19-2 road record. Their success has been largely attributed to discipline; in games where they have taken fewer penalties compared to their opponents, they have a 28-9-3 record.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in an epic NHL game on May 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date May 29, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Dallas Stars team news

Mikko Rantanen has scored four goals and provided five assists in his previous ten games.

Jason Robertson leads the team with 44 assists and 35 goals this season.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nils Lundkvist Upper body injury Out for Season

Edmonton Oilers team news

Connor McDavid has scored 26 goals and provided 74 assists.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has contributed three goals and provided 12 assists during his last ten games.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Zach Hyman Upper body injury Day-to-Day Connor Brown Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

The Edmonton Oilers have taken the lead against the Dallas Stars in their previous five meetings, winning three in a row and outscoring Dallas 13-2, respectively. In the Western Conference Final, the Oilers dominated Games 2 through 4, most recently winning 4-1 on May 28. Dallas defeated Edmonton 6-3 on May 22 and 4-3 on March 27 in their two previous encounters, but the Stars have had trouble scoring in their last three games. If this trend continues, the Oilers could carry their offensive surge and defensive stability into Game 5. However, with the Stars back on home ice, they’ll be desperate to respond and avoid elimination.

Date Results May 28, 2025 Oilers 4-1 Stars May 26, 2025 Oilers 6-1 Stars May 24, 2025 Oilers 3-0 Stars May 22, 2025 Stars 6-3 Oilers Mar 27, 2025 Stars 4-3 Oilers

