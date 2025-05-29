How to watch today’s Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Stars are set to host the Edmonton Oilers to begin the highly anticipated Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on May 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. With a 3-1 series lead, the Edmonton Oilers won their most recent encounter 4-1.
The Stars are 50-26-6 overall and have a solid home record of 35-12-3. With a 19-7-4 record in games settled by a single goal, they have shown reliability in close games.
The Oilers have a 48-29-5 record overall, with a 28-19-2 road record. Their success has been largely attributed to discipline; in games where they have taken fewer penalties compared to their opponents, they have a 28-9-3 record.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.
Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time
The Dallas Stars will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in an epic NHL game on May 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Date
May 29, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue
American Airlines Center
Location
Dallas, Texas
How to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers team news
Dallas Stars team news
Mikko Rantanen has scored four goals and provided five assists in his previous ten games.
Jason Robertson leads the team with 44 assists and 35 goals this season.
Dallas Stars injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Nils Lundkvist
Upper body injury
Out for Season
Edmonton Oilers team news
Connor McDavid has scored 26 goals and provided 74 assists.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has contributed three goals and provided 12 assists during his last ten games.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Zach Hyman
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Connor Brown
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
The Edmonton Oilers have taken the lead against the Dallas Stars in their previous five meetings, winning three in a row and outscoring Dallas 13-2, respectively. In the Western Conference Final, the Oilers dominated Games 2 through 4, most recently winning 4-1 on May 28. Dallas defeated Edmonton 6-3 on May 22 and 4-3 on March 27 in their two previous encounters, but the Stars have had trouble scoring in their last three games. If this trend continues, the Oilers could carry their offensive surge and defensive stability into Game 5. However, with the Stars back on home ice, they’ll be desperate to respond and avoid elimination.
Date
Results
May 28, 2025
Oilers 4-1 Stars
May 26, 2025
Oilers 6-1 Stars
May 24, 2025
Oilers 3-0 Stars
May 22, 2025
Stars 6-3 Oilers
Mar 27, 2025
Stars 4-3 Oilers