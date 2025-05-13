How to watch Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets NHL Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Stars will host the Winnipeg Jets to open the thrilling Game 4 of their NHL Playoff series in the second round on May 13, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Dallas Stars are currently leading the series 2-1. The Stars won their most recent match 5-2.
Dallas comes in with an overall record of 50-26-6, which includes 21-12-3 against opponents in the Central Division. With an 18-7-4 record in one-goal games, the Stars have performed well in close games.
Winnipeg is 24-12-0 in the division and has a 56-22-4 overall record. The Jets have a 19-5-3 record in encounters settled by a single goal, showing their success in close games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game, plus plenty more.
Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time
The Dallas Stars will square off against the Winnipeg Jets in an exciting NHL game on May 13, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Date
May 13, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue
American Airlines Center
Location
Dallas, Texas
How to watch Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets team news
Dallas Stars team news
Thomas Harley has scored three goals and provided five assists in his previous ten games for the Stars.
Mikko Rantanen has contributed 32 goals and provided 56 assists this season.
Dallas Stars injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Miro Heiskanen
Knee injury
Day-to-Day
Nils Lundkvist
Upper body injury
Out for Season
Winnipeg Jets team news
Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 56 assists and 41 goals.
Adam Lowry has scored four goals in his previous ten games.
Winnipeg Jets injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Logan Stanley
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record
The Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets game could be fiercely contested, with a slight advantage for Dallas based on the past five head-to-head records. In this postseason series, the Stars prevailed in two of the previous three encounters, including a resounding 5-2 triumph on May 12. On the other hand, Winnipeg shut out Dallas twice during that time, winning 4-0 on May 10 and again on April 11. Additionally, the Jets won 4-1 in mid-March, demonstrating their defensive dominance. Nevertheless, the Stars have proven they can win close games by overcoming pressure and pulling off a crucial 3-2 victory on May 8. This game is expected to be fierce in light of these recent outcomes, and it may depend on which team takes advantage of early opportunities and performs better under pressure.
Date
Results
May 12, 2025
Stars 5-2 Jets
May 10, 2025
Jets 4-0 Stars
May 08, 2025
Stars 3-2 Jets
Apr 11, 2025
Jets 4-0 Stars
Mar 15, 2025
Jets 4-1 Stars