How to watch Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets NHL Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Stars will host the Winnipeg Jets to open the thrilling Game 4 of their NHL Playoff series in the second round on May 13, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Dallas Stars are currently leading the series 2-1. The Stars won their most recent match 5-2.

Dallas comes in with an overall record of 50-26-6, which includes 21-12-3 against opponents in the Central Division. With an 18-7-4 record in one-goal games, the Stars have performed well in close games.

Winnipeg is 24-12-0 in the division and has a 56-22-4 overall record. The Jets have a 19-5-3 record in encounters settled by a single goal, showing their success in close games.

Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will square off against the Winnipeg Jets in an exciting NHL game on May 13, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date May 13, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Dallas Stars team news

Thomas Harley has scored three goals and provided five assists in his previous ten games for the Stars.

Mikko Rantanen has contributed 32 goals and provided 56 assists this season.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Miro Heiskanen Knee injury Day-to-Day Nils Lundkvist Upper body injury Out for Season

Winnipeg Jets team news

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 56 assists and 41 goals.

Adam Lowry has scored four goals in his previous ten games.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Logan Stanley Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets game could be fiercely contested, with a slight advantage for Dallas based on the past five head-to-head records. In this postseason series, the Stars prevailed in two of the previous three encounters, including a resounding 5-2 triumph on May 12. On the other hand, Winnipeg shut out Dallas twice during that time, winning 4-0 on May 10 and again on April 11. Additionally, the Jets won 4-1 in mid-March, demonstrating their defensive dominance. Nevertheless, the Stars have proven they can win close games by overcoming pressure and pulling off a crucial 3-2 victory on May 8. This game is expected to be fierce in light of these recent outcomes, and it may depend on which team takes advantage of early opportunities and performs better under pressure.

Date Results May 12, 2025 Stars 5-2 Jets May 10, 2025 Jets 4-0 Stars May 08, 2025 Stars 3-2 Jets Apr 11, 2025 Jets 4-0 Stars Mar 15, 2025 Jets 4-1 Stars

