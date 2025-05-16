How to watch Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets NHL Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Dallas Stars are set to face off against the Winnipeg Jets to start the thrilling Game 6 of their Western Conference Semifinals on May 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Stars are currently leading the series 3-2. The Jets beat the Stars 4-0 in their last encounter.

The Stars have a considerable advantage in both power play and penalty kill efficiency; they are third in the league with an impressive 28.9% power play conversion percentage and have an elite 86% penalty kill.

The Jets, on the other hand, have space for growth as they rank eighth on the penalty kill (75.6%) and 12th on the power play (18.6%).

Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will take on the Winnipeg Jets in an epic NHL battle on May 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date May 17, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has a 7-5 record in goal with a strong goals-against average of 2.60 and a save percentage of .916.

Jason Robertson has scored 35 goals this season, including nine on the power play, and fired 211 shots.

Matt Duchene drives Dallas' attack with 52 assists and 30 goals, leads the offense in points with 82.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nils Lundkvist Upper body injury Out for Season

Winnipeg Jets team news

Connor Hellebuyck has a 6-6 record with a .863 save percentage, a 3.18 goals-against average, and two shutouts.

Kyle Connor has been outstanding with 97 points, 56 assists, and 41 goals.

Eric Comrie has an impressive 1.40 GAA and a .923 save percentage.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Logan Stanley Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

The Jets and the Stars have competed in five head-to-head games in the past, and the forthcoming encounter looks to be a fiercely contested contest. Both teams have won games, with the Jets winning 4-0 on May 16th and May 10th and the Stars securing impressive performances with wins of 5-2 and 3-1 on May 12th and May 14th. Additionally, on May 8th, the Stars prevailed 3-2, demonstrating their resilience under pressure. The following game is probably going to be another fierce, low-profit contest because of this back-and-forth pattern and the evenly matched outcomes. The Stars have proven resilient and offensively deep, so this game is unpredictable and might be determined by a goalie and special teams. If momentum takes a part, the Jets may come in confident following their most recent 4-0 victory.

Date Results May 16, 2025 Jets 4-0 Stars May 14, 2025 Stars 3-1 Jets May 12, 2025 Stars 5-2 Jets May 10, 2025 Jets 4-0 Stars May 08, 2025 Stars 3-2 Jets

