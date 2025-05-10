How to watch Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets NHL Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Stars will host the Winnipeg Jets to start the thrilling Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 11, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. After the Winnipeg Jets' resounding 4-0 shutout victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 2, the series is tied 1-1.
The Jets have a more moderate conversion rate of 19.4%, and this ranks 13th in the league, while the Stars have a powerful power play that converts at 28.6%, which ranks fourth.
Dallas ranks second on the penalty kill with an 87.1% success percentage, while Winnipeg trails at 77.4%.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game, plus plenty more.
Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time
The Dallas Stars will take on the Winnipeg Jets in an exciting NHL game on May 11, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Date
May 11, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT
Venue
American Airlines Center
Location
Dallas, Texas
How to watch Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TBS
Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets team news
Dallas Stars team news
Jake Oettinger has a 5-4 win-loss record, a .910 save percentage, and a 2.78 goals-against average.
Jason Robertson has fired 211 shots on goal and provided 35 goals, including nine on the power play.
Matt Duchene has 82 points with 52 assists and 30 goals.
Dallas Stars injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Miro Heiskanen
Knee injury
Day-to-Day
Nils Lundkvist
Upper body injury
Out for Season
Winnipeg Jets team news
Connor Hellebuyck has a 5-4 playoff record, a .854 save percentage, and a 3.32 goals-against average.
Kyle Connor finished with 97 points, 56 assists, and 41 goals.
Winnipeg Jets injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Logan Stanley
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record
The recent head-to-head record between the Stars and the Jets points to a closely contested but marginally Jets-favored matchup going into Game 3 within the Western Conference Semifinals, where the series is knotted 1-1. Three of the previous five games have been won by Winnipeg, including two convincing 4-0 shutouts, the most recent of which occurred on May 10 and April 11. However, Dallas has won two close games, including a 3-1 triumph in December and a 3-2 triumph in Game 1 on the eighth of May. The Stars have been more effective on special teams and have the ability to grind out close victories, but Winnipeg has demonstrated the potential to overwhelm Dallas with great defensive efforts and quick scoring. Dallas could take control again of the series if they can avoid the penalty box and use their power play benefit but it's impossible to overlook the Jets' recent domination.
Date
Results
May 10, 2025
Jets 4-0 Stars
May 08, 2025
Stars 3-2 Jets
Apr 11, 2025
Jets 4-0 Stars
Mar 15, 2025
Jets 4-1 Stars
Dec 02, 2024
Stars 3-1 Jets