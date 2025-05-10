How to watch Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets NHL Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Stars will host the Winnipeg Jets to start the thrilling Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 11, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. After the Winnipeg Jets' resounding 4-0 shutout victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 2, the series is tied 1-1.

The Jets have a more moderate conversion rate of 19.4%, and this ranks 13th in the league, while the Stars have a powerful power play that converts at 28.6%, which ranks fourth.

Dallas ranks second on the penalty kill with an 87.1% success percentage, while Winnipeg trails at 77.4%.

Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will take on the Winnipeg Jets in an exciting NHL game on May 11, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date May 11, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has a 5-4 win-loss record, a .910 save percentage, and a 2.78 goals-against average.

Jason Robertson has fired 211 shots on goal and provided 35 goals, including nine on the power play.

Matt Duchene has 82 points with 52 assists and 30 goals.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Miro Heiskanen Knee injury Day-to-Day Nils Lundkvist Upper body injury Out for Season

Winnipeg Jets team news

Connor Hellebuyck has a 5-4 playoff record, a .854 save percentage, and a 3.32 goals-against average.

Kyle Connor finished with 97 points, 56 assists, and 41 goals.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Logan Stanley Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

The recent head-to-head record between the Stars and the Jets points to a closely contested but marginally Jets-favored matchup going into Game 3 within the Western Conference Semifinals, where the series is knotted 1-1. Three of the previous five games have been won by Winnipeg, including two convincing 4-0 shutouts, the most recent of which occurred on May 10 and April 11. However, Dallas has won two close games, including a 3-1 triumph in December and a 3-2 triumph in Game 1 on the eighth of May. The Stars have been more effective on special teams and have the ability to grind out close victories, but Winnipeg has demonstrated the potential to overwhelm Dallas with great defensive efforts and quick scoring. Dallas could take control again of the series if they can avoid the penalty box and use their power play benefit but it's impossible to overlook the Jets' recent domination.

Date Results May 10, 2025 Jets 4-0 Stars May 08, 2025 Stars 3-2 Jets Apr 11, 2025 Jets 4-0 Stars Mar 15, 2025 Jets 4-1 Stars Dec 02, 2024 Stars 3-1 Jets

