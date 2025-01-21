How to watch Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage NHL action between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes is set to take place on January 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Carolina is in second place in the league with an 84.7% penalty kill rate, just behind Dallas in first place with 85.5%.

The Stars are in fifth place in face-offs with a win rate of 52.2%, whereas the Hurricanes are in fourth place with a probability of 52.6%.

Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes

Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will square off against the Carolina Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NHL game on January 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date January 21, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

Dallas Stars team news

This season, Jake Oettinger has a 23-10-1 record, a 2.26 GAA, a. 914 SV%, and one shutout.

Casey DeSmith has a 6-6-0 record for the Hurricanes, a 2.61 GAA, and a .905 SV%, with 1 shutout.

Matt Duchene has 18 goals and setting up 27 assists for points totaling 45.

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Roope Hintz Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tyler Seguin Hip injury Out

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Pyotr Kochetkov has a 17-9-2 record, a 2.52 GAA, a. 902 SV%, and one shutout.

Frederik Andersen posted a 3-1-0 record, and an amazing 1.48 GAA, with a .941 SV%, though he has not earned a shutout yet.

Martin Necas leads the squad with 51 points, which includes 16 goals and thirty-five assists.

Carolina Hurricanes Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status William Carrier Lower body injury Out Tyson Jost Lower body injury Out

Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the upcoming clash between the Stars and the Hurricanes looks like it will be a close one. In their last five games, the Hurricanes have won three and lost two. Their most recent win was a 6-4 win on November 26, 2024. But the Stars have been tough, winning two of their last five games, including a 4-2 win on February 14, 2024, and a close 2-1 win on February 25, 2024. Both teams have proven to be able to score goals quickly. The Hurricanes have won games with a lot of goals, like their 5–4 win on December 18, 2022, whereas the Stars have won games with good defense. Because of the even number of wins and how tough these games are, this one could also be a close one, with goaltending and special teams likely making a difference.

Date Results Nov 26, 2024 Hurricanes 6-4 Stars Feb 25, 2024 Stars 2-1 Hurricanes Feb 14, 2024 Stars 4-2 Hurricanes Jan 26, 2023 Hurricanes 3-2 Stars Dec 18, 2022 Hurricanes 5-4 Stars

