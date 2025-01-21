How to watch Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage NHL action between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes is set to take place on January 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.
Carolina is in second place in the league with an 84.7% penalty kill rate, just behind Dallas in first place with 85.5%.
The Stars are in fifth place in face-offs with a win rate of 52.2%, whereas the Hurricanes are in fourth place with a probability of 52.6%.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game, plus plenty more.
Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time
The Dallas Stars will square off against the Carolina Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NHL game on January 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.
|Date
|January 21, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|American Airlines Center
|Location
|Dallas, Texas
How to watch Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: ESPN+
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes team news
Dallas Stars team news
This season, Jake Oettinger has a 23-10-1 record, a 2.26 GAA, a. 914 SV%, and one shutout.
Casey DeSmith has a 6-6-0 record for the Hurricanes, a 2.61 GAA, and a .905 SV%, with 1 shutout.
Matt Duchene has 18 goals and setting up 27 assists for points totaling 45.
Dallas Stars Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Roope Hintz
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Tyler Seguin
|Hip injury
|Out
Carolina Hurricanes team news
Pyotr Kochetkov has a 17-9-2 record, a 2.52 GAA, a. 902 SV%, and one shutout.
Frederik Andersen posted a 3-1-0 record, and an amazing 1.48 GAA, with a .941 SV%, though he has not earned a shutout yet.
Martin Necas leads the squad with 51 points, which includes 16 goals and thirty-five assists.
Carolina Hurricanes Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|William Carrier
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Tyson Jost
|Lower body injury
|Out
Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record
Based on their last five meetings, the upcoming clash between the Stars and the Hurricanes looks like it will be a close one. In their last five games, the Hurricanes have won three and lost two. Their most recent win was a 6-4 win on November 26, 2024. But the Stars have been tough, winning two of their last five games, including a 4-2 win on February 14, 2024, and a close 2-1 win on February 25, 2024. Both teams have proven to be able to score goals quickly. The Hurricanes have won games with a lot of goals, like their 5–4 win on December 18, 2022, whereas the Stars have won games with good defense. Because of the even number of wins and how tough these games are, this one could also be a close one, with goaltending and special teams likely making a difference.
|Date
|Results
|Nov 26, 2024
|Hurricanes 6-4 Stars
|Feb 25, 2024
|Stars 2-1 Hurricanes
|Feb 14, 2024
|Stars 4-2 Hurricanes
|Jan 26, 2023
|Hurricanes 3-2 Stars
|Dec 18, 2022
|Hurricanes 5-4 Stars