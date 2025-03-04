How to watch today’s Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars and the New Jersey Devils, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Stars are scheduled to battle with the New Jersey Devils to start a thrilling NHL game on March 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. After Wyatt Johnston scored a hat trick in the Dallas Stars' 6-3 victory against the St. Louis Blues, the team will face the Devils.

Dallas is 39-19-2 overall and has a solid 22-7-1 home record. With 204 goals at an average of 3.4 per game, the Stars are fourth in the league.

New Jersey is 33-23-6 overall and has an 18-13-2 road record. With 185 goals scored and 153 goals conceded, the Devils possess a +32 scoring differential.

This is the second time the two teams will clash this season; Dallas won the first encounter 4–2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils NHL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will face off against the New Jersey Devils in an epic NHL game on March 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date March 4, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils team news

Dallas Stars team news

Jason Robertson has scored eight goals and provided five assists in his previous ten games.

Wyatt Johnston has scored 21 goals and provided 34 assists for the Stars.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Lian Bichsel Concussion Day-to-Day Miro Heiskanen Knee injury Out

New Jersey Devils team news

Ondrej Palat has earned three goals and provided one assist in his previous ten games with the Devils.

Jack Hughes has scored 27 goals and provided 43 assists.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonas Siegenthaler Lower body injury Out

Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars have defeated the other team three times in their previous five head-to-head meetings, including the most recent 4-2 triumph on February 23, 2025. The Devils' lone convincing victory occurred in a 6-2 triumph on March 15, 2024, while the Stars have shown impressive offensive displays, scoring four goals or more in three of these victories. Dallas may have the advantage once more because of their strong home record and offensive prowess. But as evidenced by their two victories, New Jersey has the ability to make an impact, and with Jack Hughes spearheading their attack, they might pose a threat to Dallas if they take advantage of their scoring opportunities. Dallas wants to keep winning against the Devils, whereas New Jersey wants to reverse the trend, so expect a close game.

Date Results Feb 23, 2025 Stars 4-2 Devils Mar 15, 2024 Devils 6-2 Stars Jan 21, 2024 Stars 6-2 Devils Jan 28, 2023 Devils 3-2 Stars Dec 14, 2022 Stars 4-1 Devils

