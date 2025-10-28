The Washington Capitals (6-3) roll into Dallas on Tuesday night for a tough road tilt with the Dallas Stars (5-3-1) at American Airlines Center.

Washington has been in a groove lately, taking six of their last eight games, though their form has seen a bit of back-and-forth — a win over Columbus, a setback against Ottawa, and the Islanders on deck after this one.

Dallas, meanwhile, is coming in off victories over Carolina and Nashville, but they’ve been trading wins and losses over their last eight outings, still searching for that steady rhythm.

This matchup has the feel of a genuine coin flip. Washington’s defensive structure has been one of their early-season calling cards, and they’ve shown they can bring that intensity even in unfriendly rinks. Dallas, on the other hand, boasts the firepower and special-teams punch to tilt momentum in their direction at any moment.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Stars vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Stars will take on the Capitals in an exciting NHL game on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Dallas Stars vs Washington Capitals team news

Dallas Stars team news

The Stars, meanwhile, are also putting up 3 goals a game and have been lethal on the power play, striking at a 32% clip—one of the league’s best.

Wyatt Johnston leads the team in goals with 6, Roope Hintz has been the primary distributor with 7 assists, and Jason Robertson remains their volume shooter with 39 attempts on goal.

Defensively, Dallas has allowed a bit more than Washington, giving up 3.33 goals per outing and sitting just below 68% on the penalty kill. In net, Jake Oettinger has faced a heavy workload (207 shots) and given up 21 goals, while Casey DeSmith has allowed 7 on 51 shots.

Mikko Rantanen (11 points) continues to be among the most impactful forwards for Dallas—his ability to tilt the ice matters here.

Their top-tier power play could be a major factor against a Capitals PK that has shown cracks.

Roope Hintz (day-to-day) could shift the forward lines and overall tempo if he’s unavailable.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Roope Hintz Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Washington Capitals team news

The Capitals have been finding the net at a steady clip, averaging 3 goals per night while converting just over 20% of their chances on the power play. Tom Wilson has been leading the charge with 5 goals so far, while Dylan Strome has emerged as the primary setup man with 8 assists. At the blue line, Jakob Chychrun continues to fire away, pacing the team in shots.

Defensively, Washington has kept things tight, giving up only 2.33 goals per game. The penalty kill, though, has been a bit shaky at just under 67%. Between the pipes, Logan Thompson has surrendered 9 goals on 144 shots faced, while Charlie Lindgren has allowed 11 on 93 attempts. The strength of this group remains its structure and ability to grind games down when needed.

Tom Wilson (11 points) remains the emotional and offensive spark—expect him to be heavily involved in momentum plays.

Blue-line support and goaltending consistency continue to be Washington’s backbone.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Rasmus Sandin Injured Reserve Day-to-Day Dylan Strome Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Dallas Stars vs Washington Capitals head-to-head record