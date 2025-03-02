How to watch Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Stars are scheduled to battle with the St. Louis Blues to open a thrilling NHL game on March 2, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.
The penalty kill for Dallas is the best in the league at 85.2%, which makes them hard to beat when they are short-handed.
On the other hand, St. Louis has a very poor penalty kill (72.7%), which ranks them 28th and could leave them open to attack if they take too many.
The power plays for both teams are below average: Dallas's is 20.2% (ranked 21st), and St. Louis's is 19.5% (ranked 23rd).
Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time
The Dallas Stars will face off against the St. Louis Blues in an exciting NHL game on March 2, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Date
March 2, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT
Venue
American Airlines Center
Location
Dallas, Texas
How to watch Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Streaming the game with a VPN
Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues team news
Dallas Stars team news
Jake Oettinger has a 27-13-2 record, a 2.43 GAA, and a .909 SV%, including one shutout.
Casey DeSmith has two shutouts, a .913 SV%, a 2.47 GAA, and a 10-6-0 record.
Matt Duchene has been scoring 59 points, 23 goals, and provided 36 assists.
Dallas Stars injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Miro Heiskanen
Knee injury
Out
Tyler Seguin
Hip injury
Out
St. Louis Blues team news
Jordan Binnington's record for the Blues is 17-19-4, with three shutouts, a 2.82 GAA, and a .899 SV%.
Joel Hofer has a record of 11-7-2, with one shutout, a 2.83 GAA, and a .902 SV%.
Robert Thomas has 48 points and 16 goals in addition to 32 assists.
St. Louis Blues injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Torey Krug
Ankle injury
Out for Season
Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record
The Dallas Stars have won four of their previous five meetings, including a shutout win in their most recent encounter on January 26, 2025, indicating that they have dominated the series. They have won all of their games by a margin of one or two goals, demonstrating their defensive prowess and capacity to win close games. The St. Louis Blues may require an offensive surge to defeat Dallas, as their lone win came in a high-scoring 4-3 game on October 4, 2024. Special teams may be very important, with Dallas having the advantage due to the Stars' excellent penalty kill and the Blues' poor performance in that area. Dallas is favored to continue its superiority in the meeting, but another close game is expected, given goalie Jake Oettinger's strong play and the Stars' previous success in low-scoring contests.
Date
Results
Jan 26, 2025
Stars 2-0 Blues
Dec 15, 2024
Stars 2-1 Blues
Oct 04, 2024
Blues 4-3 Stars
Sep 22, 2024
Stars 2-1 Blues
Apr 18, 2024
Stars 2-1 Blues