How to watch Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Stars are scheduled to battle with the St. Louis Blues to open a thrilling NHL game on March 2, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The penalty kill for Dallas is the best in the league at 85.2%, which makes them hard to beat when they are short-handed.

On the other hand, St. Louis has a very poor penalty kill (72.7%), which ranks them 28th and could leave them open to attack if they take too many.

The power plays for both teams are below average: Dallas's is 20.2% (ranked 21st), and St. Louis's is 19.5% (ranked 23rd).

Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will face off against the St. Louis Blues in an exciting NHL game on March 2, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date March 2, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues team news

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has a 27-13-2 record, a 2.43 GAA, and a .909 SV%, including one shutout.

Casey DeSmith has two shutouts, a .913 SV%, a 2.47 GAA, and a 10-6-0 record.

Matt Duchene has been scoring 59 points, 23 goals, and provided 36 assists.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Miro Heiskanen Knee injury Out Tyler Seguin Hip injury Out

St. Louis Blues team news

Jordan Binnington's record for the Blues is 17-19-4, with three shutouts, a 2.82 GAA, and a .899 SV%.

Joel Hofer has a record of 11-7-2, with one shutout, a 2.83 GAA, and a .902 SV%.

Robert Thomas has 48 points and 16 goals in addition to 32 assists.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Torey Krug Ankle injury Out for Season

Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars have won four of their previous five meetings, including a shutout win in their most recent encounter on January 26, 2025, indicating that they have dominated the series. They have won all of their games by a margin of one or two goals, demonstrating their defensive prowess and capacity to win close games. The St. Louis Blues may require an offensive surge to defeat Dallas, as their lone win came in a high-scoring 4-3 game on October 4, 2024. Special teams may be very important, with Dallas having the advantage due to the Stars' excellent penalty kill and the Blues' poor performance in that area. Dallas is favored to continue its superiority in the meeting, but another close game is expected, given goalie Jake Oettinger's strong play and the Stars' previous success in low-scoring contests.

Date Results Jan 26, 2025 Stars 2-0 Blues Dec 15, 2024 Stars 2-1 Blues Oct 04, 2024 Blues 4-3 Stars Sep 22, 2024 Stars 2-1 Blues Apr 18, 2024 Stars 2-1 Blues

