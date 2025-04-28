This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Colorado Avalanche v Dallas Stars - Game OneGetty Images Sport
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NHL game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Dallas Stars will host the Colorado Avalanche to start the highly anticipated Game 5 of the first-round NHL Playoff series on April 28, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The two teams are currently knotted 2-2 in their series. The last meeting ended in a 4-0 victory for the Avalanche.

Dallas is 17-10-3 in Central Division games and has an overall record of 50-26-6. In one-goal games, the Stars have a 17-7-4 record.

Colorado is 14-12-4 against the Central Division and has an overall record of 49-29-4. When scoring three goals or more, the Avalanche have an outstanding 45-8-1 record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will face off against the Colorado Avalanche in an exciting NHL game on April 28, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date

April 28, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

Venue

American Airlines Center

Location

Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Dallas Stars team news

Mikko Rantanen has led the Avalanche with 32 goals and 56 assists.

Jamie Benn has scored one goal and provided five assists for the Stars in the last ten games.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Miro Heiskanen

Knee injury

Day-to-Day

Oskar Back

Oblique injury

Day-to-Day

Colorado Avalanche team news

Nathan MacKinnon has contributed 32 goals and provided 84 assists.

Logan O'Connor has averaged 14:09 minutes of ice time each game while contributing two goals and three assists.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Ross Colton

Lower body injury

Day-to-Day

Tucker Poolman

Head injury

Out for Season

Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

The Stars and the Avalanche are well matched in this crucial Game 5, and both teams have performed well in their last meetings. Three of the previous five games have been won by the Avalanche, including a resounding 4-0 victory on the 27th of April 2025 and a 5-1 triumph on the 20th of April 2025. However, with victories of 2-1 on the 24th of April and 4-3 on the 22nd of April, the Stars were able to maintain their position. On the 17th of March 2025, their most recent meeting likewise concluded in a close 4-3 victory for Colorado. Expect a difficult, high-stakes encounter, with both sides fighting hard to end the tie and gain an advantage in the series, given how back-and-forth their previous games were.

Date

Results

Apr 27, 2025

Avalanche 4-0 Stars

Apr 24, 2025

Stars 2-1 Avalanche

Apr 22, 2025

Stars 4-3 Avalanche

Apr 20, 2025

Avalanche 5-1 Stars

Mar 17, 2025

Avalanche 4-3 Stars

