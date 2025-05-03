How to watch today’s Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche NHL Game 7: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Stars will host the Colorado Avalanche to start the high-voltage Game 7 of their Western Conference First Round series on May 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. This series is currently tied at 3-3. The Avalanche won Game 6 7–4 on May 02.

Dallas is eighth in the league with an effective power play of 26.3%, while Colorado is thirteenth with a power play of only 15.8%.

The Stars have an impressive 84.2% penalty kill success rate, which is the fourth-best overall, while the Avalanche have a dismal 73.7% success rate, which is ninth.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will take on the Colorado Avalanche in an electrifying NHL clash on May 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date May 3, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger is having a 3-3 record, a strong .909 save percentage, and a 2.99 goals-against average.

Matt Duchene has 82 points this season with 52 assists and 30 goals.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jason Robertson Knee injury Day-to-Day Miro Heiskanen Knee injury Day-to-Day

Colorado Avalanche team news

Mackenzie Blackwood has a 3-3 record, a .899 save percentage, a 2.65 goals-against average, and one shutout.

Nathan MacKinnon has 116 points this season—32 goals and 84 assists.

Cale Makar has averaged a team-high 26:49 of ice time a game, contributing one goal and four assists.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ross Colton Lower body injury Day-to-Day Tucker Poolman Head injury Out for Season

Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche will likely trade victories in a thrilling first-round series, making Game 7 a fiercely contested match. The Stars have prevailed in three of their past five meetings, including a resounding 6-2 triumph on April 29. The Avalanche have taken two of those meetings, most recently a thrilling 7-4 victory on May 2. Dallas has relied on tighter defensive skills and effective special teams to win close games, while Colorado's offensive output has been blistering in their victories, scoring seven and four goals, respectively. Dallas's swift response and recent head-to-head success indicate that this crucial Game 7 could go right down to the wire, but momentum still favors the Avalanche following their Game 6 thumping, with the series tied 3-3. Anticipate an intense matchup in which the winner will probably be decided by goaltending and special teams.

Date Results May 02, 2025 Avalanche 7-4 Stars Apr 29, 2025 Stars 6-2 Avalanche Apr 27, 2025 Avalanche 4-0 Stars Apr 24, 2025 Stars 2-1 Avalanche Apr 22, 2025 Stars 4-3 Avalanche

