How to watch Stanford vs Notre Dame NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2) hit the road this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the Stanford Cardinal (4-7) at Stanford Stadium.

Notre Dame stumbled out of the gate with back-to-back setbacks against Miami and Texas A&M, but ever since then, the Irish have been on cruise control. They ripped off nine straight victories over Purdue, Arkansas, Boise State, NC State, USC, Boston College, Navy, Pitt and Syracuse to surge to a 9-2 mark through 11 games.

Their latest outing against Syracuse was nothing short of a demolition. Notre Dame stormed out to a 35-0 lead by halftime and never tapped the brakes, rolling to a dominant 70-7 victory.

Stanford’s path has looked much bumpier. The Cardinal slogged to a 3-4 start, with their early wins coming against Boston College, San Jose State and Florida State. Losses to Hawaii, BYU, Virginia and SMU made consistency hard to find. Things didn’t get easier either, the Cardinal then dropped games to Miami, Pitt and North Carolina, tumbling to 3-7 through their first 10 contests.

However, Stanford finally enjoyed a bright moment last week against Cal. Holding a slim 17-10 lead entering the fourth quarter, the Cardinal closed strong with two more scores to secure a 31-10 rivalry win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Stanford vs Notre Dame NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Stanford vs Notre Dame: Date and kick-off time

The Stanford Cardinal will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET or 7:30 pm PT at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 10:30 pm ET or 7:30 pm PT Venue Stanford Stadium Location Stanford, California

How to watch Stanford vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Stanford vs Notre Dame news & key players

Stanford Cardinal team news

Elijah Brown completed 10 of 20 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Micah Ford carried the load on the ground, pounding out 150 yards and a score on 29 rushing attempts in the victory over Cal. CJ Williams chipped in as the top target, hauling in five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

In the year, Brown has totaled 625 passing yards with three touchdowns against just one interception, and Ford has been the engine of the offense with 145 carries for 643 yards and four trips to the end zone.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

CJ Carr, meanwhile, went 5-for-9 for 49 yards and a touchdown, and Jeremiyah Love exploded for 171 yards and three scores on only eight carries in last week’s rout of Syracuse. Jordan Faison led the way through the air with two grabs for 21 yards.

Carr’s full-season numbers paint the picture of a steady playmaker: 2,536 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Love has been equally impressive, tearing off 1,306 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 185 attempts, showcasing big-play ability every time he touches the ball.