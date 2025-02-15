How to watch today's Stanford vs Duke NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Stanford versus Duke NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (21-3, 13-1 ACC) are set to welcome the Stanford Cardinal (16-9, 8-6 ACC) to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday for a marquee conference clash.

Stanford has enjoyed a respectable campaign in ACC play but has stumbled in recent weeks, dropping three of their last four outings. Their latest setback came in a frustrating 60-52 loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Currently sitting 88th in the KenPom rankings, the Cardinal hold the 81st-ranked offense and 118th-ranked defense. Despite their recent slump, Stanford has proven they can go toe-to-toe with elite programs, having knocked off ranked Arizona teams in back-to-back seasons.

Meanwhile, Duke has been nothing short of dominant this season, holding the No. 2 spot in the KenPom rankings, boasting the nation's third-best defense and fifth-ranked offense. Their impressive 16-game winning streak was halted last Saturday in a tough loss to Clemson, but the Blue Devils wasted no time bouncing back, dismantling California 78-57 in their most recent outing.

Stanford vs Duke: Date and tip-off time

The Cardinal and Blue Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, February 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Stanford vs Duke on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Stanford and Duke on:

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Stanford vs Duke play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Stanford Cardinal team news & key performers

The Cardinal attack is spearheaded by standout forward Maxime Raynaud, who boasts an impressive 19.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Providing strong support, guard Jaylen Blakes chips in with 14.5 points while also orchestrating the offense with a team-high 5.0 assists per contest. Meanwhile, sharpshooter Oziyah Sellers rounds out the primary scoring trio, averaging 14.0 points per game and connecting on a stellar 41.2% of his shots from beyond the arc. One area where Stanford could hold an edge is at the charity stripe, ranking 15th nationally with a 78.5% success rate—a factor that could prove crucial in keeping this matchup tight.

Duke Blue Devils news & key performers

On the other side, Duke's dominance can be largely credited to the all-around brilliance of Cooper Flagg, who leads the team across multiple categories: 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. The Blue Devils are lethal from deep, ranking 26th in the country with an average of 10 made three-pointers per game. Their efficiency extends to the free-throw line as well, where their 77% conversion rate places them 32nd nationally.