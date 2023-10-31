St Pauli vs Schalke: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch German Cup game

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between St. Pauli and Schalke, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St. Pauli and Schalke are set to face off in a second-round DFB-Pokal tie at Millerntor-Stadion on Tuesday.

The current 2. Bundesliga leaders steamrolled Atlas Delmenhorst 5-0 in the first round of the German Cup tournament, while Schalke will look for a silver lining amid their struggles in the German second division.

While St. Pauli continue with their unbeaten run this season, entering the tie on the back of a 2-1 league win over Karlsruhe, the Miners have won just once in their last five (D0 L3) competitive outings following a 3-2 league win against Hannover.

Karel Geraerts' men overcame Eintracht Braunschweig 3-1 in the first round at the DFB-Pokal.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Pauli vs Schalke kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 pm EDT Venue: Millerntor-Stadion

The DFB-Pokal match between St. Pauli and Schalke 04 will be played at Millerntor-Stadion in St. Pauli area of Hamburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 1 pm EDT on October 31 in the United States (US).

How to watch St. Pauli vs Schalke online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be shown live in the US. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

St. Pauli team news

Midfielder Scott Banks is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

Neighbourhood Kickers' boss Fabian Hurzeler may bring about a change or two from the Karlsruhe win as Philipp Treu could start at right-back, with Johannes Eggestein leading the line of attack.

St. Pauli possible XI: Vasilj; Treu, Wahl, Mets, Saliakas; Irvine, Hartel, Ritzka; Afolayan, Eggestein, Saad

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vasilj, Burchert, Ahlers Defenders: Wahl, Nemeth, Mets, Dzwigala, Ritzka, Saliakas, Treu, Gunther Midfielders: Smith, Hartel, Jackson Irvine, Boukhalfa, Metcalfe, Afolayan Forwards: Zoller, Eggestein, Maurides, Amenyido, Albers, Saad, Sinani

Schalke team news

The visitors have a lengthier list of absentees as goalkeeper Marius Muller, defenders Leo Greiml and Cedric Brunner are out injured; while midfielder Danny Latza is a doubt on account of a hip flexor problem.

Meanwhile, midfielder Lino Tempelmann is suspended following his sending-off in the previous DFB-Pokal game. Assan Ouedraogo is likely to slot in for Tempelmann.

Schalke possible XI: Fahrmann; Matriciani, Kalas, Kaminski, Murkin, Mohr; Lasme, Ouedraogo, Schallenberg, Drexler; Karaman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fahrmann, Heekeren, Langer Defenders: Baumgartl, Kalas, Matriciani, Kaminski, Cisse, Ouwejan, Murkin Midfielders: Schallenberg, Tauer, Seguin, Danny Latza, Ouedraogo, Drexler, Idrizi, Mohr, Karaman Forwards: Terodde, Polter, Topp, Lasme, Kozuki, Kabadayi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Sep 23, 2023 St. Pauli 3-1 Schalke 2. Bundesliga May 7, 2022 Schalke 3-2 St. Pauli 2. Bundesliga Dec 4, 2021 St. Pauli 2-1 Schalke 2. Bundesliga Apr 1, 2011 St. Pauli 0-2 Schalke Bundesliga Nov 5, 2010 Schalke 3-0 St. Pauli Bundesliga

