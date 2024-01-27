St Mirren vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between St. Mirren and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Mirren will take on Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at the SMISA Stadium on Saturday.

Rangers are five points behind league leaders Celtic but have a game in hand over the defending champions. After a short break, they have resumed their campaign with two back-to-back wins. They have scored seven goals in those two games and are favourites to win on Saturday and make it three wins in a row.

St Mirren have managed to win only two out of their last six games and will be on the back foot going into this fixture. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Mirren vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 am ET Venue: SMISA Stadium

The match will be played at the SMISA Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch St. Mirren vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St. Mirren team news

St Mirren have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Rangers on Saturday. They will be looking to field their strongest lineup to try and get three points.

Alexander Gogic scored the team's first goal in five matches in their last outing against Queen of the South in the Scottish FA Cup. They will be hoping they can convert chances into goals when they take on Rangers.

St Mirren predicted XI: Hemming; Bolton, Gogic, R Taylor; Fraser, Baccus, O'Hara, Tanser; Ayunga, Kiltie, Mandron.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hemming, Urminsky Defenders: Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Fraser, Bolton Midfielders: Baccus, O'Hara, Gogic, Boyd-Munce, Flynn, Kiltie, Olusanya, McMenamin Forwards: Ayunga, Greive, Nachmani, Jamieson, Mandron

Rangers team news

Tom Lawrence, Borna Barisic and Ryan Jack all marked their return from respective injury concerns last week and will be raring to go again.

Kemar Roofe, Ben Davies, and Kieran Dowell remain sidelined, though, while Brighton loanee Abdullah Sima is away representing reigning champions Senegal at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Ridvan, Lundstram, Raskin, Cantwell, Matondo, McCausland, Silva.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/03/23 Rangers 2 - 0 St. Mirren Premiership 10/08/23 St. Mirren 0 - 3 Rangers Premiership 05/27/23 St. Mirren 0 - 3 Rangers Premiership 04/15/23 Rangers 5 - 2 St. Mirren Premiership 11/12/22 St. Mirren 1 - 1 Rangers Premiership

