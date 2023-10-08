St. Mirren vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between St. Mirren and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The managerless Rangers will be looking to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions when they take on St. Mirren in a Scottish Premiership tie on Sunday.

Michael Beale lost his job at the Gers in the aftermath of the side's 3-1 league defeat to Aberdeen, following which the Glasgow giants suffered a 2-1 Europa League mid-week loss against Aris Limassol.

While Rangers are three points off St. Mirren, the latter will be looking to close a seven-point gap between them and current leaders Celtic.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Mirren vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 am ET Venue: St Mirren Park

The Scottish Premiership match between St. Mirren and Rangers will be played at St Mirren Park in Paisley, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7 am ET on October 8 in the United States (US).

How to watch St. Mirren vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

St. Mirren team news

The buddies boss Stephen Robinson can be expected to stick with a similar line-up from the 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock.

Thierry Small would start on the bench again, along with Alex Greive.

St. Mirren possible XI: Hemming; Fraser, Gogic, Dunne; Strain, Baccus, O'Hara, Tanser; McMenamin, Mandron, Kiltie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hemming, Urminsky Defenders: Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Strain, Fraser, Bolton Midfielders: Baccus, O'Hara, Gogic, Boyd-Munce, Flynn, Kiltie, Olusanya, McMenamin Forwards: Ayunga, Greive, Nachmani, Jamieson, Mandron

Rangers team news

Rangers interim Steven Davis will not be able to avail the services of suspended Scott Wright, with Jose Cifuentes in line to take his place.

Sam Lammers can start on the right flank, with Kemar Roofe looking to force his way into the XI.

The likes of Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo are the other absentees.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Raskin; Lammers, Cifuentes, Sima; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine Midfielders: Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, Davis, McPake Forwards: Dessers, Roofe, Lammers, Sima

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 27, 2023 St. Mirren 0-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership Apr 15, 2022 Rangers 5-2 St. Mirren Scottish Premiership Nov 12, 2022 St. Mirren 1-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership Oct 8, 2022 Rangers 4-0 St. Mirren Scottish Premiership Apr 10, 2022 St. Mirren 0-4 Rangers Scottish Premiership

