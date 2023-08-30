How to watch the MLS match between St. Louis and Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St. Louis City will be looking to open up a healthy lead atop the MLS Western Conference standings when they play host to FC Dallas on Wednesday.

Bradley Carnell's men have a four-point lead over second placed LAFC despite the 2-1 weekend loss at Orlando City, while Dallas aim to climb up from currently placed eighth on the table following their return to league action with a 1-0 victory against Austin.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Louis vs Dallas kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30pm ET Venue: CITYPARK

The MLS match between St. Louis City and FC Dallas will be played at the CITYPARK stadium in Dallas, Missouri, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30pm ET on August 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch St. Louis vs Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

Team news & squads

St. Louis team news

Jakob Nerwinski picked up two yellow cards in the Orlando City at the weekend, and as a result is suspended for Wednesday's tie. Naturally a left-back, but Anthony Markanich could slot in as Nerwinski's replacement at right-back.

With Joakim Nilsson and Joshua Yaro at the heart of defense, Nokkvi Thorisson may be handed a start ahead of Nicholas Gioacchini alongside Samuel Adeniran.

St. Louis possible XI: Burki; Markanich, Yaro, Nilsson, Hiebert; Watts, Vassilev, Lowen, Jackson; Adeniran, Thorisson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Lundt, Creek Defenders: Nilsson, Hiebert, Parker, Bartlett, Yaro, Bell, Nelson, Pidro, Markanich, O'Malley Midfielders: Blom, Watts, Lowen, Perez, Jackson, Ostrak, Vassilev, Stroud, Jensen, Pompeu, Alm Forwards: Klauss, Gioachhini, Adeniran, Glover, Thorisson

Dallas team news

18-year-old attacker Tarik Scott is not expected to return before some time in October after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in February.

In the event Geovane Jesus is not passed fit, as he had to be taken off midway through the first half of the Austin win, Ema Twumasi can see himself start in defense instead.

Dallas possible XI: Paes; Twumasi, Tafari, Martinez, Farfan; Lletget, Quignon, Ansah, Velasco, Arriola; Jimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer, Carrera, Webber Defenders: Martinez, Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Norris, Jesus, Twumasi, Endeley, Ibeagha Midfielders: Quignon, Illarramendi, Lletget, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng, Fraser Forwards: Ferreira, Jimenez, Ansah, Arriola, Endeley, Kamungo, Obrian, Sealy, Velasco

Head-to-Head Record

The previous MLS fixture between the sides saw Dallas triumph 2-0 at Toyota Stadium in June. Jesús Ferreira struck first for the Toros in the 80th minute. Marco Farfan also was on target.

Date Match Competition Jun 7, 2023 FC Dallas 2-0 St. Louis City MLS

