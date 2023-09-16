St Johnstone vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will be hoping to move closer to the top of the Scottish Premiership table when they travel to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone on Saturday.

After failing to reach the Champions League group stage, Rangers will be focusing on getting their league campaign back on track. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions Celtic but an away trip to St Johnstone should be much easier to handle.

St Johnstone will be desperate for points. They are winless in their last six games and any result other than a defeat will be considered a big achievement for the home team.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Johnstone vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 am EDT Venue: McDiarmid Park

The game between St Johnstone and Rangers will be played at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch St. Johnstone vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

St. Johnstone team news

Diallang Jaiyesimi, who recently arrived on loan from Charlton Athletic, is now eligible to make his debut for St Johnstone against Rangers.

However, the team will be without the services of Drey Wright and Ali Crawford, Nicky Clark and Callum Booth due to injuries.

St Johnstone predicted XI: Mitov; Brown, McClelland, Considine, Robinson; Costelloe, Phillips, Smith, Carey; Turner-Cooke; May.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mitov, Sinclair, Wills, Richards Defenders: Brown, Considine, McGowan, Gordon, Olufunwa, McClelland, Robinson, Parker Midfielders: MacPherson, Carey, Kucheriavyi, Smith, Ballantyne, Turner-Cooke, Phillips Forwards: May, Kane, Clark, Carey, Jephcott, Jaiyesimi, Costelloe, Turner-Cooke

Rangers team news

Tom Lawrence, who recently recovered from a long-term Achilles injury, will be pushing for a starting role in his first game in 13 months.

Rangers will have to cope without Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell, both sidelined for up to three and four weeks due to knee injuries. Steven Davis is also dealing with a knee problem and is unlikely to return until the end of the month.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Raskin, Jack, Cifuentes; Roofe, Dessers, Sima.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2023 Rangers 2 - 0 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership January 2023 St. Johnstone 0 - 1 Rangers Scottish Cup November 2022 St. Johnstone 2 - 1 Rangers Scottish Premiership August 2022 Rangers 4 - 0 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership March 2022 St. Johnstone 0 - 1 Rangers Scottish Premiership

Useful links