How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The San Antonio Spurs will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder to start a thrilling NBA action on November 19, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

The Spurs are 5-8 toward Western Conference rivals and have 27.3 assists for each game, which ranks them for fourth in the West. Chris Paul gets 8.4 assists per game, which is the most on the team.

The Thunder have a great 8-3 record over Western Conference teams. The Thunder score 16.9 fast break points each game, which is sixth in the NBA. Jalen Williams leads the way with 3.9 fast break points.

San Antonio scores 109.0 points on average each game, and this is 5.5 points higher than the Thunder's 103.5 point average. On the other hand, Oklahoma City gets 115.4 points for each game, which is 5.4 more compared to the Spurs' 110.0 points per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder will clash with each other in an epic NBA battle on November 19, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Frost Bank Center, in San Antonio, Texas.

Date November 19, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

San Antonio Spurs team news

Victor Wembanyama scores 22.7 points, grabs 10.5 rebounds, and hands out 2.8 assists for each game.

Chris Paul tackles 28.3 minutes per game, gives out 8.4 assists, and turns the ball over twice.

San Antonio Spurs Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Devin Vassell Foot injury Day-to-Day PF, Jeremy Sochan Left thumb fracture Out

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 28.5 points, grabs 5.3 rebounds, gives out 6.3 assists, and steals 1.6 balls per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Chet Holmgren Hip injury Out C, Isaiah Hartenstein Hand injury Out

San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

Oklahoma City has won four of the last five head-to-head games against the Spurs. Their most recent win was on October 31, 2024, when they beat the Spurs 105–93. The Thunder also beat San Antonio previously this season, on the 8th of October 2024, by a score of 112-107. One win for the Spurs was on March 1, 2024, when they beat Oklahoma City 132-118. However, Oklahoma City won in their other games, including a 127-89 victory on the 11th of April 2024, and a 140-114 victory on January 25, 2024. The Thunder have been performing great lately, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading their offense in scoring well. They are likely to be the favorites going into this game. To have a chance of pulling off an upset, San Antonio will have to find ways to slow down Oklahoma City's fast-paced attack and use Chris Paul's skills to their advantage.

Date Results Oct 31, 2024 Thunder 105-93 Spurs Oct 08, 2024 Thunder 112-107 Spurs Apr 11, 2024 Thunder 127-89 Spurs Mar 01, 2024 Spurs 132-118 Thunder Jan 25, 2024 Thunder 140-114 Spurs

More NBA news and coverage