How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Antonio Spurs will host the Boston Celtics to start a highly anticipated NBA game on March 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. San Antonio hopes to continue their three-game winning streak at home.

The Spurs have a 19-17 home record and a 6-6 record in games ended by less than four points, proving their ability to bounce back in close games.

Boston has a great 30-7 road record and is ninth within the NBA with 33.7 rebounds on defense per game, headed by Jayson Tatum, who gets 8.0 boards.

Boston's defensive average of 107.7 points per game is surpassed by San Antonio's average of 114.3 points. The Celtics' field goal percentage of 46.3% is marginally lower than the Spurs' 47.4% this season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs will square off against the Boston Celtics in an electrifying NBA game on March 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Date March 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

San Antonio Spurs team news

Devin Vassell has been scoring 20.4 points over his past ten games.

Stephon Castle is giving the Spurs 14.2 points with 3.7 assists per game.

San Antonio Spurs injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Charles Bassey Knee injury Day-to-Day PG, De'Aaron Fox Hand injury Out for season

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring with 27.1 points, 6.0 assists, and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Derrick White has shot 41.2% in his previous ten games and averaged 14.2 points and collected 4.5 rebounds.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Xavier Tillman Sr. Knee injury Day-to-Day

San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The Celtics have won all five of their previous meetings with the Spurs, demonstrating their dominance in recent meetings. Boston has a history of decisive triumphs; their most recent meeting, on the 13th of February 2025, ended in a 116-103 victory. San Antonio has been unable to handle the Celtics' well-balanced offense, which is anchored by Jayson Tatum's reliable scoring and grabbing of rebounds. Even though the Spurs have won three in a row at home, they will need Stephon Castle's help and a great game from Devin Vassell, who scored an average of 20.4 points over the previous ten games, to contend. San Antonio may face difficulties due to Boston's impressive road performance (30-7) and their defensive rebounding ability, which is led by Tatum. The Spurs could make it competitive if they can improve their defense and take advantage of their close-game experience, but the Celtics are in a strong position to continue their dominance, given their recent performance.

Date Results Feb 13, 2025 Celtics 116-103 Spurs Jan 18, 2024 Celtics 117-98 Spurs Jan 01, 2024 Celtics 134-101 Spurs Mar 27, 2023 Celtics 137-93 Spurs Jan 08, 2023 Celtics 121-116 Spurs

