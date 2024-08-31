How to watch today's Sporting vs Porto Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sporting and Porto go head-to-head in Liga Portugal at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Saturday.
Just about four weeks ago, when the two sides met in the Portuguese Super Cup, Dragoes came behind from three goals down to win the match 4–3 after extra time.
Meanwhile, both sides have won all three of their opening league games. Sporting and Porto defeated Farense and Rio Ave 5-0 and 2-0, respectively last weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Sporting vs Porto online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Liga Portugal match between Sporting and Porto will be available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Sporting vs Porto kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:30 pm EST
|Venue:
|Estadio Jose Alvalade
The Liga Portugal match between Sporting and Porto will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.
It will kick off at 3:30 pm EST on Saturday, August 31, in the US.
Team news & squads
Sporting team news
Sporting boss Ruben Amorim will be without Diogo Pinto, Jerry St. Juste and Morten Hjulmand through injuries.
Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres already has seven goal involvements in three league games and should be involved in attack once again alongside Fransisco Trincao and Pedro Goncalves.
The back three of Eduardo Quaresma, Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio is also likely to remain unchanged.
Sporting possible XI: Kovacevic; Quaresma, Diomande, Inacio; Quenda, Braganca, Morita, Catamo; Trincao, Gyokeres, Goncalves.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Israel, Kovacevic, Callai
|Defenders:
|Reis, Debast, Fresneda, Inacio, Diomande, Muniz, Esgaio, Quaresma, Travassos
|Midfielders:
|Morita, Goncalves, Essugo
|Forwards:
|Gyokeres, Edwards, Santos, Trincao, Catamo, Quenda, Nel, Moreira, Ribeiro
Porto team news
Ivan Marcano and Zaidu Sanusi are sidelined with knee injuries.
Fabio Vieira has joined Porto on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal, but the midfielder is not expected to be involved here.
Goalkeeper Diego Costa will aim to record his fourth straight clean sheet, with a familiar back three of Martim Fernandes, Ze Pedro and Otavio.
Porto possible XI: Costa; M. Fernandes, Pedro, Otavio; Gonzalez, Varela, Pepe, Galeno, Jaime; Borges, Namaso.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Costa, Ramos, D. Fernandes, Ribeiro, Portugal
|Defenders:
|Otavio, Wendell, Mario, M. Fernandes, Bras, Cunha, Pedro
|Midfielders:
|Grujic, Eustaquio, V. Sousa, Gonzalez, Varela, Baro, Mora
|Forwards:
|Omorodion, Pepe, Galeno, Jamie, Namaso, Navarro, Gul, G. Sousa, Borges
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sporting and Porto across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 3, 2024
|Sporting 3-4 (AET) Porto
|Portuguese Super Cup
|May 26, 2024
|Porto 2-1 (AET) Sporting
|Taca de Portugal
|April 28, 2024
|Porto 2-2 Sporting
|Taca da Liga
|December 18, 2023
|Sporting 2-0 Porto
|Liga Portugal
|February 12, 2023
|Sporting 1-2 Porto
|Liga Portugal