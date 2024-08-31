How to watch today's Sporting vs Porto Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Sporting and Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting and Porto go head-to-head in Liga Portugal at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Saturday.

Just about four weeks ago, when the two sides met in the Portuguese Super Cup, Dragoes came behind from three goals down to win the match 4–3 after extra time.

Meanwhile, both sides have won all three of their opening league games. Sporting and Porto defeated Farense and Rio Ave 5-0 and 2-0, respectively last weekend.

How to watch Sporting vs Porto online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Portugal match between Sporting and Porto will be available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV.

Sporting vs Porto kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm EST Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade

The Liga Portugal match between Sporting and Porto will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm EST on Saturday, August 31, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sporting team news

Sporting boss Ruben Amorim will be without Diogo Pinto, Jerry St. Juste and Morten Hjulmand through injuries.

Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres already has seven goal involvements in three league games and should be involved in attack once again alongside Fransisco Trincao and Pedro Goncalves.

The back three of Eduardo Quaresma, Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio is also likely to remain unchanged.

Sporting possible XI: Kovacevic; Quaresma, Diomande, Inacio; Quenda, Braganca, Morita, Catamo; Trincao, Gyokeres, Goncalves.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Israel, Kovacevic, Callai Defenders: Reis, Debast, Fresneda, Inacio, Diomande, Muniz, Esgaio, Quaresma, Travassos Midfielders: Morita, Goncalves, Essugo Forwards: Gyokeres, Edwards, Santos, Trincao, Catamo, Quenda, Nel, Moreira, Ribeiro

Porto team news

Ivan Marcano and Zaidu Sanusi are sidelined with knee injuries.

Fabio Vieira has joined Porto on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal, but the midfielder is not expected to be involved here.

Goalkeeper Diego Costa will aim to record his fourth straight clean sheet, with a familiar back three of Martim Fernandes, Ze Pedro and Otavio.

Porto possible XI: Costa; M. Fernandes, Pedro, Otavio; Gonzalez, Varela, Pepe, Galeno, Jaime; Borges, Namaso.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Ramos, D. Fernandes, Ribeiro, Portugal Defenders: Otavio, Wendell, Mario, M. Fernandes, Bras, Cunha, Pedro Midfielders: Grujic, Eustaquio, V. Sousa, Gonzalez, Varela, Baro, Mora Forwards: Omorodion, Pepe, Galeno, Jamie, Namaso, Navarro, Gul, G. Sousa, Borges

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sporting and Porto across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 3, 2024 Sporting 3-4 (AET) Porto Portuguese Super Cup May 26, 2024 Porto 2-1 (AET) Sporting Taca de Portugal April 28, 2024 Porto 2-2 Sporting Taca da Liga December 18, 2023 Sporting 2-0 Porto Liga Portugal February 12, 2023 Sporting 1-2 Porto Liga Portugal

