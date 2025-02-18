How to watch today's Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on Sporting Kansas City in a CONCACAF Champions Cup tie at the Children's Mercy Park on Tuesday.

SKC have made it here by finishing as US Open Cup runners-up in 2024, while the Herons earned their spot after clinching the Supporters' Shield crown in MLS last season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Children's Mercy Park

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami will be played at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, February 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

The Wizards have signed Dejan Joveljic from Los Angeles Galaxy, Mason Toye from Portland Timbers, apart from Manu Garcia and Shapi Suleymanov from Greek side Aris.

Remi Walter, Tim Melia, Robert Castellanos and Johnny Russell did not have their contracts extended, while Alan Pulido returned to Mexico to join Chivas.

Inter Miami team news

Gonzalo Lujan, Jordi Alba, Yannick Bright and Telasco Segovia replaced Ian Fray, Noah Allen, David Ruiz and Federico Redondo in the last friendly against Orlando City.

Tadeo Allende and Fafa Picault were on the scoresheet as the MLS side concluded their 2025 pre-season with an undefeated record.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SKC Last 2 matches MIA 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Sporting Kansas City 2 - 3 Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF 3 - 2 Sporting Kansas City 4 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

