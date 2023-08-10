Spain Women vs Netherlands Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Spain and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain Women will be looking to make their first-ever semi-finals appearance in the Women's World Cup when they take on Netherlands Women in Wellington on Friday.

The last time La Roja progressed to the last-four of a major tournament was at the 1997 UEFA Women's Championship. Jorge Vilda's side brushed past Switzerland 5-1 in the round of 16, but had their weaknesses exposed in the 4-0 defeat to Japan in the group stage.

Meanwhile, coach Andries Jonker's Netherlands have been consistent in the ongoing tournament given that they scored in each they have played thus far and conceded once which was in the 1-1 draw with the USWNT. The Dutch side has scored nine goals including the 2-0 win over South Africa to get to the quarter-finals.

Spain Women vs Netherlands Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm EDT Venue: Sky Stadium

It will kick off at 9 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain Women vs Netherlands Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, FOX and Sling TV, and is available to stream online live through Peacock.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Spain Women team news

Barcelona goalkeeper Catalina Coll, who took over from Misa Rodriguez for the last-16 tie, is likely to keep her place in goal.

Also expected to continue after being brought into the XI against Switzerland are, Oihane Hernandez, Alba Redondo and Esther Gonzalez.

At the same time, Vilda will be hoping that defender Ivana Andres is fit after missing the last two games.

Spain Women possible XI: Coll; Hernandez, Paredes, Ivana, Batlle; Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Redondo, Paralluelo, Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coll, Misa, Salon Defenders: Andres, Batlle, Carmona, Codina, Galvez, Hernandez, Paredes Midfielders: Abelleira, Bonmati, Guerrero, Perez, Putellas, Zornoza Forwards: Caldentey, Del Castillo, Gonzalez, Hermoso, Redondo, Navarro, Paralluelo

Netherlands Women team news

As for the 2019 World Cup runners-up, defender Merel van Dongen is ruled out with an ankle injury during training, while midfielder Danielle van de Donk is suspended after picking up her second booking of the tournament in the game against South Africa.

Damaris Egyrrola can see herself starting in place of Van de Donk in the middle, with Jill Roord to retain her spot, and Lineth Beerensteyn continuing in attack.

Netherlands Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Spitse, Van der Gragt, Janssen; Pelova, Roord, Groenen, Egurrola, Brugts; Beerensteyn, Martens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van Domselaar, Kop, Weimar Defenders: Wilms, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, Van Dongen, Dikstra, Janssen Midfielders: Roord, Spitse, Baijings, Groenen, Pelova, Casparij, Kaptein, Egurrola Forwards: Beerensteyn, Snoeijs, Martens, Jansen, Brugts

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 9, 2021 Spain Women 1-0 Netherlands Women Friendlies Women Feb 27, 2019 Spain Women 2-0 Netherlands Women Algarve Cup Jan 20, 2018 Spain Women 2-0 Netherlands Women Friendlies Women Oct 30, 2008 Netherlands Women 2-0 Spain Women UEFA Women's Championship Oct 25, 2008 Spain Women 0-2 Netherlands Women UEFA Women's Championship

