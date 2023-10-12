Spain vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Euro Qualifiers match between Spain and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will be looking to close the gap on the top of Group A standings when they take on leaders Scotland in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday.

The Spaniards' form has been excellent since June. They have won their last four matches and have scored 13 goals in their last two outings - both in Euro qualifiers. Against Georgia, Alvaro Morata recorded a hat-trick and young sensation Lamine Yamal also scored a goal to help the team win 7-1. Following that, Spain registered a 6-0 win over Cyprus, with Ferran Torres picking up a brace.

Despite recent form, Spain are only second in the standings, behind Scotland who have won five out of their five group matches so far. They have a 100 per cent win record this year in official competitions, with their only loss coming in their most recent friendly outing against England.

Spain vs Scotland kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla

The UEFA European Championship qualifier between Spain and Scotland will be played at the Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla.

It will kick off at 2.45 pm EDT on October 12 in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on fuboTV in the United States. Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet has followed Ryan Jack in opting out of the Scotland squad ahead of Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain.

Nisbet has netted twice in 11 games this season but was substituted during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Hull City. Meanwhile, midfielder Jack has been absent from Rangers' last two matches due to an injury he sustained in a game against his former club Aberdeen. It's worth noting that no replacements have been summoned by head coach Steve Clarke.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Cooper; Hickey, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, McCrorie, Clark Defenders: Hickey, Robertson, Souttar, Tierney, Hendry, Porteous, McKenna, Patterson Midfielders: McTominay, McGinn, McGregor, Gilmour, Armstrong, Ferguson, McLean Forwards: Dykes, Adams, Christie, Shankland

Spain team news

Lamine Yamal, the exceptional 16-year-old talent who plays for Barcelona, who recently made history by becoming La Roja's youngest-ever player and goalscorer in a victory against Georgia, has regrettably pulled out of the national team squad. His withdrawal is due to a hip injury.

In addition to Yamal, Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino will also miss out due to a hamstring issue. Several other players, including Dani Olmo, Pedri, Marco Asensio, and Jose Gaya are also absent as they continue their recovery from their respective injuries.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, N. Williams.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Kepa, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Laporte, Azpilicueta, Le Normand, Garcia, Pau Torres, Balde Midfielders: Rodri, Zubimendi, Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, Merino, Alex Baena Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Williams, Abel Ruiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Scotland 2 - 0 Spain Euro qualifier October 2011 Spain 3 - 1 Scotland Euro qualifier October 2010 Scotland 2 - 3 Spain Euro qualifier September 2004 Spain 1 - 1 Scotland Friendly February 1985 Spain 1 - 0 Scotland World Cup qualifier

