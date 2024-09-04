How to watch today's Spain vs Paraguay U20 Women's World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between Spain and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Spain and Paraguay will be eyeing their second straight win at the U20 Women's World Cup when they square off at Estadio Pascual Guerrero on Wednesday.

While the defending champions defeated the United States 1-0 in their opening game, Paraguay kicked off their campaign from Group C with a 2-0 win over Morocco.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Article continues below

How to watch Spain U20 Women vs Paraguay U20 Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Spain and Paraguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Universo, Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Spain U20 Women vs Paraguay U20 Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET Venue: Estadio Pascual Guerrero

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Spain and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Wednesday, September 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Spain U20 Women team news

La Roja head coach Sonia Bermudez is likely to field an unchanged line-up from the USA win, with Olaya Rodriguez continuing to support centre-forward Jone Amezaga after the former scored the winner last time out.

Spain U20 Women possible XI: Astralaga; Camara, Villafane, Lloris, Pujols; Zubieta, Bartel; Ortega, Rodriguez, Corrales; Amezaga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sofia, Tarazona, Astralaga Defenders: Judit, Estrela, Villafane, Lloris, Aicha, Ortega Midfielders: Apari, Bartel, Artero Forwards: Ornella, Amezaga, Ona, Corrales, Moral, Martret, Gonzalez

Paraguay U20 Women team news

Defender Naomi De Leon picked up a booking in the win against Morocco, but that would not have head coach Fabio Fukumoto worried.

Fatima Acosta, who bagged the brace in Paraguay's opening game, will lead the attack once again.

Paraguay U20 Women possible XI: Leguizamon; Rolon, Almiron, De Leon, Torres; A. Martinez, Garcete; Varela, Fernandez, C. Martinez; Acosta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leguizamon, Rodriguez, Benitez Defenders: Rolon, De Leon, Valdez, Arnaboldi, Torres, Cardozo Midfielders: Garcete, Fernandez, A. Martinez, Talavera, Gonzalez Forwards: Tamay, Acosta, C. Martinez, Coronel, Villalba

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Spain U20 Women and Paraguay U20 Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 6, 2018 Paraguay 1-4 Spain FIFA U20 Women's World Cup

Useful links