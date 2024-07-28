Spain U19 vs France U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA U19 Championship final

How to watch the UEFA U19 Championship match between Spain and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain U19 and France U19 will battle for the 2024 UEFA European U19 Championship title when the two nations in the final to be held at Windsor Park on Sunday.

Both teams have won the championship multiple times. La Furia Roja have won the tournament a joint-record 11 times - other than England, while Les Bleuets have won it on eight occasions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Article continues below

Spain U19 vs France U19 kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am PT / 2 pm ET Venue: Windsor Park

The UEFA U19 Championship final between Spain and France will be played at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET on Sunday, July 28, in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain U19 vs France U19 online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA U19 Championship final between Spain and France will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on UEFA.tv.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Spain U19 team news

Dani Rodriguez is expected to be part of the front three against France, with centre-backs Wassim Keddari and Yarek Gasiorowski shielding Raul Jimenez in goal.

Real Madrid's Chema Andres will pull the strings in the middle.

Spain U19 possible XI: Jimenez; Perea, Keddari, Gasiorowski, Romo; Belid, Andres, Hernandez; D. Rodriguez, Bravo, Diao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Jimenez Defenders: J. Diaz, Keddari, Gasiorowski, Ramon, Perea, J. Rodriguez, Munoz Midfielders: Hernandez, Carvalho, D. Rodriguez, Andres, Belid Forwards: Mella, Diao, Bravo, Fortuny, D. Diaz, Senhadji

France U19 team news

With Justin Bengui-Joao in goal, Ayman Aiki is likely to replace Lucas Michal in the XI for Sunday's final.

Jeremy Jacquet has been a familiar name to feature at the back and could be partnered with Yoni Gomis.

France U19 possible XI: Bengui-Joao; Kumbedi, Jacquet, Gomis, Soumahoro; Edoa, Benama; Aiki, Bouabre, Mayulu; Ngoura.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bengui-Joao, Mirbach Defenders: Kumbedi, Soumahoro, Gomis, Jacquet, Sarr, Zidane Midfielders: Benama, Atangana, Assoumani, Mayulu, Amougou, Bouabre Forwards: Michal, Ngoura, Bahoya, Aiki, Gomis, Kroupi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Spain U19 and France U19 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 22, 2024 Spain 2-2 France UEFA U19 Championship July 24, 2019 France 0-0 (3-4 pen.) Spain UEFA U19 Championship March 27, 2018 France 4-2 Spain UEFA U19 Championship November 14, 2016 France 0-2 Spain U19 National Team Friendlies July 16, 2015 France 0-2 Spain UEFA U19 Championship

Useful links